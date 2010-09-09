Nevion to unveil new Flashlink transport solution

Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, will introduce solution suites for broadcasters and video transport service providers at IBC2010.

Nevion is leveraging its Flashlink, Ventura and VikinX product lines to create complete solutions for video over IP; optical networking and in-house 3G/HD networking; contribution network solutions, including compressed and uncompressed HD transport; Nevion video links, including sporting venue and outside broadcast solutions; and Nevion surveillance/monitoring and distance learning solutions.

The company will demonstrate the new Flashlink HD-TD-3GMX-2, which transmits two HD-SDI signals over one 3GHD connection; the new VS901-SED-03 JPEG 2000 compression product family, which maps compressed video onto STM-1; and the VikinX Modular 3G-SDI router.

See Nevion at IBC Stand 8.B70.

