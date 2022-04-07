Nevion Adds New Conversion Capabilities To Virtuoso Media Node

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a Sony Group Company, is adding up-, down- and cross-conversion (UDC) capabilities to its Virtuoso software-defined media node, the company said today.

The solution provides low-latency, native-IP and high-quality video conversion for live broadcast and media production applications, including remote and distributed production, it said.

The initial release the new UDC function enables conversion between different video formats typically used during production, including HD-to-HD cross conversion, HD-to-UHD up conversion and UHD-to-HD down conversion.

The video processing supports high-quality de-interlacing and interlacing and resolution scaling with built-in legalizer and frame synchronizer with PTP support. This functionality is built for native SMPTE ST 2110-20 IP connectivity with SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless switching transport protection on dual 25GigE, the company said.

One 1RU Virtuoso can run up to 16 video conversion processes at the same time or combine conversion with other media function capabilities, such as SDI/IP adaptation; MADI and AES3 audio adaptation; audio embedding/de-embedding, processing and mixing; or video encoding and decoding, making the product well-suited for use in server farms, the company said.

“Virtuoso is a very versatile and cost-effective platform that can be used for a variety of live production and distribution applications. UDC is an important addition to Virtuoso’s existing video functionality, offering high-density processing capabilities that will be very attractive in production environments,” said Inge Hillestad, company vice president of product management, Virtuoso.