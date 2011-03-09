Never.no to Show Its Companion App at NAB



Never.no will demo its Synchronized Companion App, the latest feature for its Interactivity Suite at the NAB Show.



The Synchronized Companion App enables the viewer to synch iPads, PCs or smartphones to the action on television. This new element allows broadcasters to develop branded applications that push/pull information or media relevant to real-time TV broadcast to a second screen. Powered by the never.no IS, the Synchronized Companion App works by monitoring frame-by-frame changes in broadcast programming or live production. It then uses the changes to trigger delivery of content to the second screen. Support for most major broadcast protocols allows the Synchronized Companion App framework to be an active return channel to the broadcaster. As a result, tablets, smartphones, and PCs become peripherals for enabling participation TV, interactive content, and even remote control.



Never.no will also showcase its Interactivity Suite. With IS, a broadcaster can aggregate UGC from social sites like Twitter and Facebook into programming, and build synchronized companion apps so viewers can interact with their televisions using an iPad, PC or smartphone.



