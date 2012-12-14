never.no integrates Instagram into Interactivity Suite

never.no has announced that it has integrated Instagram into its Interactivity Suite (IS), a toolkit for creating the technical backbone of interactive broadcasts and digital marketing campaigns.

The Instagram integration gives broadcasters the ability to use crowd-sourced photos and images in multiple areas of TV content. The functionality is especially relevant for news shows, which could allow individual watchers to contribute photos they have taken at the scene of the news.

Adding Instagram to IS creates the potential for new models of participation TV and even sponsorships. Instagram could also inpire other forms of programming, such as game shows that require users to chime in with pictures of specific things. In this way, contestants can participate in the game show without needing to be in front of the cameras.