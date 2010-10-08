Neumann unveils first studio monitor

Neumann, well-known in the audio industry for its high-quality microphones for 80 years, has introduced its first loudspeaker — the KH 120 Studio Monitor.

The KH 120 is designed for use as a near-field loudspeaker or as a rear loudspeaker in larger multichannel systems. It represents the latest in acoustic and electronic simulation and measurement technologies to ensure the most accurate sound reproduction possible.

Neumann said the new audio monitor has a Mathematically Modeled Dispersion waveguide (MMD), flexible acoustical controls, analog class-AB amplifiers, various input formats and an extensive mounting hardware range. All of this provides the user with the maximum versatility over a wide variety acoustic conditions, source equipment and physical locations.

A subwoofer, such as the Neumann KH 810, with its 7.1 HD bass manager, can be added to deepen the low-frequency response to 18Hz and increase the system’s maximum output level. The KH 120 was designed for tracking, mixing and mastering in broadcast, post-production, music and project studios.