Netvue supplies IPTV distribution system for Phoenix TV

IPTV systems integrator Netvue has installed an IPTV system for Phoenix TV to distribute television signals around its new production center and studios in West London.

The new IPTV streaming system was designed and installed by Netvue as an integral part of the infrastructure of the production center. It enables staff to view satellite TV feeds from around the world as well as the internal feeds from the TV studios and production suites.

Phoenix TV’s new London production center gives the broadcaster a base for UK and Western European newsgathering and TV program production.

Netvue's IPTV streaming system distributes a range of TV channels, carrying live broadcast TV from four satellites as well as IP encoded video and audio from the on-site TV studios.