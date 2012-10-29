netTALK teams with Broadcast International to offer new OTT service

Broadcast International and netTALK recently announced that they have teamed up to provide a triple-play OTT video for netTALK’s 1,000,000+ subscribers.

The Broadcast International CodecSys' patented multi-codec compression software cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks to enable a new generation of applications, such as streaming video to computers and mobile devices.

netTALK TV, an extension of the company’s Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service, will bring customers a total communications and entertainment experience by permitting access to entertaining and meaningful online video content quickly and easily via OTT or as a VOD playback service.

netTALK TV, currently in beta testing, will officially launch in early 2013.