Net Insight’s ScheduALL Releases Evolution SaaS Software

STOCKHOLM—NetInsight’s ScheduALL is set to release its new SaaS solution, the ScheduALL Evolution for resource management and crewing.

ScheduALL Evolution is designed to enable facility managers and scheduling supervisors to manage projects from anywhere and avoid things like cost overruns, missed deadlines, and poor service with a resource optimization software.

The Evolution software features cloud hosting, mobile access and advanced business analytics; ability to access projects anytime, anywhere with a user interface designed for mobile devices; and drag and drop functionality for things like crewing, event management and scheduling.

Users can also integrate the cloud-based Business Intelligence into the ScheduALL Evolution and the ScheduALL v5 server version for increased depth of available analytics.