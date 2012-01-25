Net Insight wins significant expansion order in the EMEA region

Net Insight, a provider of scalable transport systems for media, IP and broadcast networks, has received a significant expansion order for a nationwide digital TV and media network in the EMEA region.

A national broadcaster will expand its nationwide TV and media network based on the Net Insight Nimbra platform. The network handles both contribution and distribution services.

The expansion order value exceeds 1 million euro.

Net Insight won this order together with one of its main partners in the EMEA region.