Net Insight wins significant expansion order in the EMEA region
Net Insight, a provider of scalable transport systems for media, IP and broadcast networks, has received a significant expansion order for a nationwide digital TV and media network in the EMEA region.
A national broadcaster will expand its nationwide TV and media network based on the Net Insight Nimbra platform. The network handles both contribution and distribution services.
The expansion order value exceeds 1 million euro.
Net Insight won this order together with one of its main partners in the EMEA region.
