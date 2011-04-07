Net Insight to supply distribution for South American terrestrial digital TV platform

Net Insight has announced it has received an order for a national terrestrial digital TV platform in South America.

Net Insight's Nimbra platform was selected for the national distribution project, which was announced in May 2010. The national network is being built in steps with more than 300 transmitter sites to be rolled out.

The national platform will broadcast several national and regional channels. The plan is to incorporate different signals including SD, HD and mobile television. The DTT network will be based on Net Insight's Nimbra platform to distribute video services across the country.

The network will provide scalable multicast capabilities and incorporate Net Insight's Time Transfer feature for GPS-free time synchronization. The Nimbra Vision, a tool for operation and maintenance of the Nimbra network, is also included.