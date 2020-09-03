NEP’s BSI Creates Mini Tx UHD Wireless Video Transmitter
Claims it is the smallest UHD video transmitter on the market
HANOVER, Md.—Broadcast Sports International, a Broadcast Services Company of NEP Group, has launched the Mini Tx UHD, which it claims is the smallest UHD wireless video transmitter available on the market.
Measuring in at 85x56x28 millimeters, the Mini Tx UHD is designed to transmit two different frequency bands via its software-defined radio for on-site spectrum flexibility without the need for changeable radio modules. Despite its size, BSI says that the Mini Tx UHD has the traditional wireless video transmitter features, including pre-distortion, GPS, Wi-Fi and a three-axis accelerometer as standard, as well as a dual UHF receiver for robustness and flexible camera control.
Part of BSI’s RealFreedom family of wireless camera systems, the Mini Tx UHD offers camera control features via manufacturers’ RCPs, as well as remote control of all transmitter RF, audio and video parameters from the RealFreedom receive system.
The Mini Tx UHD also includes changeable connector panels for different applications, like a single UHD/HD video input, quad HD inputs or in-car CAN-Bus.
Additional features available with the Mini Tx UHD include video formats up to 2160p59; HEVC and AVC video encoding at 8/10-bit 4:2:2; up to 32 Mbps video bitrate; four channels of embedded SDI audio; two channels of analog audio; MPEG1L2 audio encoding; support for HDR; and Tx frequency options from 1.4 to 12 GHz.
For more information, visit www.bsintl.com.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.