NEP Screenworks Unveils New X7-HD LED Modules

PITTSBURGH—NEP Screenworks announced the release of its new X7-HD LED display solution, a custom-designed and purpose-built video display. The modular solution created by NEP Screenworks comprises rugged 1-square-meter LED display panels that can be quickly arranged in almost any configuration to meet the visual display requirements of any indoor or outdoor event, NEP said.



Units in the X7-HD are framed into square modules with 16,384 pixels per module. Each pixel on the video display panel consists of red, green, and blue in an SMD LED for wide-angle viewing without color shift. This LED display technology can be used indoors or out, for concert tours, television stages, corporate displays, and sports and entertainment events. Developing the X7-HD has allowed NEP Screenworks to design lighter, more compact panels that take up much less space during transport and require less time and work during setup, making it possible to deploy extra-large screens rapidly. While standard X7-HD modules share common dimensions, the new solution gives NEP and its customers the ability to repackage LED units in panel sizes tailored for specific productions or presentations.