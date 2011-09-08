NDS launches multi-platform pay-TV DRM

At the IBC Show, NDS will show its new digital rights management (DRM) solution for multi-platform pay-TV, called “VideoGuard Connect,” that provides end-to-end protection of an operator’s service, leveraging the unique security capabilities of each individual platform.

The company also said that DIRECTV and BSkyB have each selected NDS’s VideoGuard Connect to protect and enable their multi-platform Over-The-Top (OTT) and home networking services. While DIRECTV currently employ a number of NDS technologies to secure and enable its multi-channel video platform, BSkyB is using it to deliver content to Apple iPhones and iPads via BSkyB’s Sky Go service.

VideoGuard Connect is designed to help TV operators to extend their pay-TV services to connected media devices. It enables the secure ingestion, delivery and consumption of premium content over both managed and OTT networks while maintaining subscription privileges across devices.

With VideoGuard Connect, the DRM for multi-platform pay-TV, platform operators are able to deploy linear channels, on-demand content and download services on the most popular devices, delivered over the open Internet utilizing content delivery optimization technologies developed by NDS.

It allows TV operators to capitalize on the opportunities presented by multi-platform pay-TV, such as download rentals, expanded subscription packages and content bundling with the ability to enrich the user’s entertainment experience. Content purchased on the broadcast platform can be made immediately available on the broadband platform — and vice-versa — by seamlessly integrating VideoGuard Connect software with an existing broadcast platform.

VideoGuard Connect enables a unified security solution for pay-TV platforms. Providing a security profile customized to the specific capabilities of the device and functionality tailored to the requirements of each pay-TV operator, VideoGuard Connect provides a rich roadmap and ongoing support for the introduction of new services and devices; in addition, VideoGuard Connect provides the headend tools to support integrated management and workflow functions that are needed to provide full operator control over content distribution and consumption.