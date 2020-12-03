NDI Unveils NDI|HX Camera for Android

BERGEN, Norway & SAN ANTONIO—NDI has introduced its new NDI|HX Camera for Android app. The app is designed to turn Android smartphones and tablets into broadcast-ready camera systems capable of capturing 4K content by working with NDI tools.

The NDI|XH for Android app can be used as a camera source in multicamera live streaming systems like NewTek’s TriCaster, Vizrt’s Viz Vectar Plus and OBS, as well as others. It can also integrate with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams or other video communication applications

NDI previously created an NDI|HX camera for iOS devices. With compatibility with Android, NDI says that the technology is available on more than 4 billion devices globally.