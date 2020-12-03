NDI Unveils NDI|HX Camera for Android
Provides broadcast quality video via Android smartphones and tablets
BERGEN, Norway & SAN ANTONIO—NDI has introduced its new NDI|HX Camera for Android app. The app is designed to turn Android smartphones and tablets into broadcast-ready camera systems capable of capturing 4K content by working with NDI tools.
The NDI|XH for Android app can be used as a camera source in multicamera live streaming systems like NewTek’s TriCaster, Vizrt’s Viz Vectar Plus and OBS, as well as others. It can also integrate with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams or other video communication applications
NDI previously created an NDI|HX camera for iOS devices. With compatibility with Android, NDI says that the technology is available on more than 4 billion devices globally.
NDI is part of the Vizrt Group. For more information, visit www.ndi.tv.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.