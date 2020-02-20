NCTC, Imagine Communications Partner on AdKey Service

LAS VEGAS—The National Cable Television Cooperative and Imagine Communications are set to collaborate on AdKey, a cloud-based, platform-agnostic service designed for ad insertion on all IP-based video streams.

As part of this new partnership, Imagine Communications cloud-based ad monetization technology will be deployed via independent operators by the third quarter of 2020, with trials expected to begin in the coming months. NCTC represents more than 750 independent cable operators in the U.S.

The AdKey platform is designed to mirror legacy infrastructures in IP-based offerings. It also can serve as a tool for selling inventory on additional channels that are not being monetized through compatibility with an expanding ecosystem of partners from the advertising value chain.

“AdKey is focused on helping our independent operators preserve existing ad revenue streams based on legacy infrastructure while clearing a path to video monetization on connected devices without requiring high upfront costs or investments in new gear,” said Rich Fickle, president of NCTC. “Imagine’s ad tech is proven globally and the company’s embedded status with all of our critical advertising partner will help our members accelerate the shift to next-generation IP distribution for reduced set-top-box costs, increased consumer satisfaction and new opportunities for advertisers to connect with viewers.”