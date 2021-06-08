NBC Olympics Deploys MediaKind Encoding Technology

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 7, 2021 – NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected MediaKind to provide video contribution and distribution solutions for the production of the Tokyo Olympics.

MediaKind will provide a range of its video processing and advanced modular receiver technologies to support NBC Olympics’ high quality video distribution to millions of viewers. MediaKind’s specialist engineers will also provide assistance through the installation of equipment and system set-up. The engineers will be present on-site 24/7 to offer multi-site support throughout the event.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with NBC Olympics and to help support its coverage and production of the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said Matt McConnell, CEO, MediaKind. “The Olympic Games continue to captivate viewers all over the world and the enduring appeal of this prestigious live event underlines the critical importance of high-performing, ultra-reliable broadcast delivery. By providing our leading compression solutions and services, including our market-leading encoder and receiver technologies, NBC Olympics will benefit from a high-quality, satellite distribution solution that realizes the immersive viewing expectations of today’s U.S. audiences.”

MediaKind’s encoding solutions were most recently used by NBC Olympics for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Prior to this, MediaKind supported NBC Olympics’ production of Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016.