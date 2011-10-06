NBC broadens use of LiveU's bonded cellular uplink technology for ENG

NBC is expanding its use of bonded cellular technology for transmitting stories back to the station using portable backpack units from LiveU (http//:www.liveu.tv/). The network is currently using several LU60 live video transmission systems and has decided to deploy several more to offer viewers nonstop coverage of the presidential candidates' movements from event to event around the country through to the 2012 U.S. presidential race. LiveU enables video uplink from any place candidates take the campaign using bonded 3G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi and WiMAX cellular links.

NBC began using LiveU units in the field in 2008 to broadcast live from the Beijing Olympics, followed by the coverage of President Obama's historic inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C. in early 2009.

"LiveU usage at NBC has seen triple digit growth over the past few years," said Jeff Coneys, Director of MTC/Satellite Operations at NBCUniversal. "With its lower latency, portability and its specialized antennas, the new LiveU LU60 backpack provides reliable HD video from any location in which cellular connectivity is available."

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO, said NBC was one of LiveU's first strategic global customers "when no one was aggregating cellular in the broadcast community."

The company's LU60 system consist of a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and very low (subsecond) latency for backhauling stories — either live or non-real time — to the station.

LiveU's systems have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards, GRAMMY Awards, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and President Obama's inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.