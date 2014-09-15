Nautel to Introduce New TV Transmitter in Webinar

HACKETT’S COVE, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA—Nautel has scheduled a webinar to discuss the new NT1 TV transmitter. It will be held Oct. 8 at noon Eastern.



The new Nautel NT1, a 1kW LPTV transmitter operates in the UHF spectrum (470 – 810 MHz), the NT Series products provide a platform for low-power TV broadcasting, retransmission or gap-filler applications. Nautel’s low-power UHF transmitters offer an advanced software-defined modulator, amplifier, remote control and adaptive pre-correction in compact enclosures. The NT1 occupies 12 rack units and offers a digital power output of 400 to 1,000 watts. The Webinar will be hosted by Nautel’s director of sales, Chuck Kelly and Rob Edsall, Nautel research technologist. To register for the webinar, visit www.nautel.com/webinars.

