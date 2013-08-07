nangu.TV to feature new HD GUI, recommendation engine

At IBC 2013, nangu.TV will make the international launch of its new nangu.TV HD graphical user interface and recommendation engine.

The nangu.TV platform provides an end-to-end service that includes the back-end infrastructure, giving the operator one contact point from integration to delivery.

The company’s new HD interface provides users with a stylish and sophisticated design. The new GUI further enhances usability of the platform by providing a simple navigation process.

The company’s recommendation engine addresses this issue of helping viewers find content that interests them by providing a simple way for viewers to access relevant content — thereby giving advertisers a targeted approach. Incorporated into the nangu.TV app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play, the company’s recommendation engine enables viewers watching content powered by the nangu.TV platform to receive recommendations based on previous viewing habits and established patterns.

See nangu.TV at IBC 2013 Stand 14.281.