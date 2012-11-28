NAGRA, Kantar Media announce collaboration

NAGRA and Kantar Media have announced plans to collaborate in the area of subscriber behavior, giving service providers the ability to capitalize on the data available through in-home devices while ensuring viewer privacy.

The service will be available pre-integrated with OpenTV 5, NAGRA’s newest and most open media convergence platform, taking advantage of its multi-device TV measurement capabilities.

The new service provides the tools for accurately measuring viewer behavior on in-home television devices with minimal change to a service provider’s existing infrastructure. It will enable service providers to improve their channel line-up and subscription tiering, provide personalized content and measure usage of service offerings, such as PVR, VOD or interactive applications, while respecting viewer privacy. It also gives service providers data needed by advertisers to measure the effectiveness of ad campaign.