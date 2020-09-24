Nagasoft Adds NDI to Its NSCaster Live Production Tablets

NANJING, China—Nagasoft has announced the addition of NDI|HX to its NSCaster-X1 and NSCaster-X1A live production tablets to provide compatibility with a wider range of cameras, displays and other live production elements.

The NSCaster units are integrated production tools with a built-in 11.6-inch full-HD touchscreen monitor. They provide multichannel switching, recording, broadcasting, audio mixer, special effects and monitoring. Ethernet, Wi-Fi and 4G modules are available.

Features of the NSCaster units include six video input channels, including IP Camera, SDI, HDMI, NET, DDR local material and other signals; zero-delay switching; picture-in-picture; built-in scoreboard templates; audio input with XLR and TRS mixing ports; a build-in audio mixer; character generation overlay; recording of up to six channels; multiplatform live streaming; Live+ connection via the Naga NDDIP protocol; input channel customization; and PTZ camera control.

“While we continue to expand the capabilities of the NSCaster Range, we are excited to add the NDI|HX interface option to these highly integrated production tools for easy integration to an even wider range of video sources,” said Nagasoftsales Technical Sales Manager Peter Hossfeld. “We look forward to interfacing with an even larger number of products and partners in the future.”