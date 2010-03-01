NAB Show Preview

This year's NAB Show is using the strapline “evolve, innovate, grow smarter.” Evolving comes naturally to engineers; consider the move from 270Mb/s to 1.5Gb/s and on to 3Gb/s. Innovation could mean many things. It could be time to revamp station branding, or to move more processes from videotape to file-based operations. Growing smarter needs a long, hard look at operations and processes. Can the latest tools for business process management be leveraged to run the station in a more agile fashion?

Audio accessories

AUDIO ANALYZER

Audio Precision APx series

The BW52 ultra-high-bandwidth 1MHz FFT option for the APx525 family of audio analyzers delivers bandwidth (DC to 1MHz) and 1 million points; offers 24-bit resolution when measuring out-of-band noise in Class-D amps, sigma-delta converters and other modern audio devices; the v2.5 software update includes custom reporting options, allowing automatic, direct export of APx test and measurement data into customizable Word documents, .wav file analysis (allowing testing of digital recorders, PC sound cards, etc), and the ability to stream Dolby's TrueHD lossless audio compression format through the APx HDMI option.

+1 503 627 0832;http://ap.com/

Booth: C2023

AUDIO PROCESSOR

Dolby DP600 Program Optimizer

Provides a file-based workflow solution for loudness correction, audio creation, conversion and upmixing; version 1.4 software provides support for Dolby Pulse; version 1.5 software supports the LXF file container format (used with Harris/Leitch servers) and the MP4 media container format (used in online applications).

+44 1793 842100;www.dolby.com

Booth: SU7917

DIGITAL AUDIO PROCESSORS

Lectrosonics ASPEN

DSP matrix mixers; Ethernet, RS232 and USB offer connection for control; the 1Gb/s port connects units over a single Cat 6 line; feature unlimited input expansion, addressable TCP/IP Ethernet and seamless auto-mixing with PGA; offer a 48-channel mix bus with full output matrixing; include simultaneous multipoint third-party and native control; have ultra-low 1.33 ms near-side latency for real-time audio.

+1 505 892 4501

www.lectrosonics.com

Booth: C1717

TRIAMPLIFIED DSP MONITORING SYSTEM

Genelec 8260A

Three-way DSP system provides more accurate imaging and improved sound quality on the acoustical axis and off-axis; combine a coaxial driver with modern waveguide technology, ensuring drivers to couple coherently over their full operating bandwidth and creating coincident midfrequency/high-frequency point source; features signal processing responsible for all loudspeaker functions including crossover filters, driver equalizers, driver position alignment, room response alignment, calibration, equalization-related features and distance-compensating delays; housed in a die-cast aluminum Minimum Diffraction Enclosure immune to vibrations.

+358 17 83881;www.genelec.com

Booth: C2239

AUDIO LOUDNESS CONTROL

Junger Audio Level Magic

The automated audio loudness control system for production and broadcast features new additions that offer an integrated workflow solution for managing Dolby coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout; adjusts the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion; based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a transient processor for fast changes and a peak limiter for continuous unattended control of any program material, regardless of its original source.

+49 30 677 7210

www.junger-audio.com

Booth: SU7206

MULTICHANNEL LEVEL CONTROLLER

Ward-Beck Systems MLC8

Handles AES, Dolby E, Dolby AC3, analog audio or HD/SD embedded signals; equipped with eight LED bar graph level displays, individual channel and master level control with mute function, level status LED indicators, presets and toggling between 5.1 and stereo listening, and 7.1 and 5.1 to stereo mix-down capability.

+1 416 335 5999

www.ward-beck.com

Booth: N3425

TRANSMISSION LOUDNESS MANAGER

Linear Acoustic AERO.air

Now supports internal Dolby E/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus decoding as well as insertion of Nielsen audience measurement information; utility confidence decoding of the output signal ensures continuous insertion of audience measurement data and produces GPO alarms to alert station personnel of issues; accepts any Dolby encoded or PCM audio that provides upmixing, loudness control, and audience measurement, and outputs both PCM and Dolby encoding for transmission.

+44 20 31706 155

www.linearacoustic.com

Booth: SU8125

AUDIO MONITORING

TSL PAM2-3G16

A multistandard, multiformat audio monitor that simplifies multichannel audio monitoring via preset menus and shortcut keys for rapid and intuitive access to critical elements of complex broadcast audio systems; flexibility is offered in terms of user-selectable scales, ballistics, range of standard input/output signals supported and the ability to intelligently dissect and monitor any multichannel audio signal structure from mixed mono, stereo and 5.1 make.

+44 1628 676 200;www.tsl.co.uk

Booth: N6515

MODULAR AUDIO/VIDEO MONITOR

Wohler AMP2-16V

3G/HD/SD-SDI 16-channel audio/video monitor is a new dual 4.3in OLED version of the company's AMP2-16 series monitor; features Dolby Zoom, which dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels of an available Dolby stream without entering any menus; full trim, pan and routing controls of the Free Mix feature are designed to reduce dependence on mixing consoles.

+1 510 870 0891;www.wohler.com

Booth: N3023

Audio mixers, on-air, portable, studio, playback

AUDIO CONSOLE

Calrec Audio Apollo

Relies on Bluefin2 for processing; at 48kHz, Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliaries; at 96kHz, Apollo affords 510 channel processing paths, 64 program busses, 48 IFB/track outputs and 24 auxiliaries; features a second dynamics section in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay and three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use.

+44 1422 841310;www.calrec.com

Booth: C1746

AUDIO AUTOMATIC GAIN CONTROL DECODER

Ensemble Designs LevelTrack

Corrects mismatched audio levels between different program sources or segments within a program, addressing the latest audio compliance requirements for broadcasters; based upon the history in each channel, gradual changes are applied to prevent the audio level from dropping below or exceeding user-programmable thresholds.

+1 530 478 1830

www.ensembledesigns.com

Booth: N1929

DIGITAL AUDIO MIXER

Lawo V4.8 software

A new interface for the mc2 series and the Nova73 HD systems; the new channel display features additional color and textural information for the VCA and link displays; now it is possible to interconnect any number of channels, even with an almost unlimited number of link groups; each link group can be linked with different modules, such as fader, mute or EQ; a color and name can be assigned to each group, which guarantees the ability to differentiate the various link groups in a channel with absolute certainty; each channel can even meter one of the first eight linked channels, comparable to a VCA master.

+49 7222 1002 0;www.lawo.de

Booth: C2217

AUDIO CONSOLE

Logitek Electronic Systems Pilot

Modular, scalable console provides up to 24 faders; audio sources may be routed as desired to each of the faders; each fader has access to a program bus, three aux busses and cue speaker; bright, wide-angle displays below the faders have room for 16 character source names and support Unicode characters for display of text in multiple languages.

+1 713 664 4470

www.logitekaudio.com

Booth: C2636

COMPACT DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE

Studer Vista 5

The 32-fader unit consists of 20 channel strips and 12 additional versatile strips for operating output and input channels.; up to 240 channels can be accessed from the desk, and the total I/O capacity may exceed 1700 inputs and outputs, depending on the additional cards and configurations.

+1 818 895 3496;www.studer.ch

Booth: C2619

LINEAR FADER CONTROLLER

Sound Devices CL-9

Acts as a dedicated mixing surface for 788T digital recorder; equipped with eight 100mm ultra-low-latency linear faders and rotary input trim controls with ring LED metering; adds input pan and sweepable, single-band parametric EQ for eight of the 788T's eight inputs with variable frequency, gain and filter Q; makes accessible output level control of the six outputs, dedicated L/R and aux 1/aux 2 output level controls, track-record enabling for each of the 12 record tracks and one-touch soloing of inputs or tracks.

+1 608 524 0625

www.sounddevices.com

Booth: C1354

AUDIO CONSOLE

SSL C100 HDS V2

Features a new processor upgrade option for the Blackrock processing unit and Blacklight, SSL's new high channel count optical I/O format; these options significantly increase the channel count and DSP power for the digital console; the new, higher capacity CPU card greatly expands processing power to cover full DSP options to the increased number of regular channels available.

+44 1865 842300

www.solidstatelogic.com

Booth: N808

DIGITAL CONSOLE

Salzbrenner StageTec Mediagroup CRESCENDO

Targets the needs of users in broadcast and live venues; has a depth of 530mm and supports up to 300 audio channels, 128 summing busses and 48 channel strips; allows users to configure the number of mono, stereo and 5.1 sums, as well as stereo and 5.1 input channel-linking.

+49 9545 440 0;www.stagetec.com

Booth: C1057

Audio recording

AUDIO RECORDING, STORAGE, PLAYBACK

Zaxcom QRX100

Inputs four channels of audio from up to two Zaxcom stereo or mono digital transmitters to capitalize on cameras that record four or more discrete audio channels; the QRX100 will then output these received audio channels as both analog and AES digital formats; allows broadcasters to record all channels from four-channel ENG cameras quickly and easily; doubles as a time code receiver, with an optional video sync/SMPTE time code output and an optional integrated IFB transmitter.

+1 973 835 5000;www.zaxcom.com

Booth: C154

Audio routing, distribution

FIBER-OPTIC SIGNAL TRANSPORT

Riedel MediorNet

Fiber-based real-time signal transport solutions for uncompressed multichannel HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data; now available in new MADI and RockNet MediorNet cards; combines signal transport, routing, signal processing and conversion into one integrated real-time network; includes signal routing, allowing users to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs by just a mouse click or by a router control system; each mainframe provides a router for 32 × 32 720p/1080i signals, 160 × 160 SD-SDI signals, 27,000 × 27,000 AES signals or any combination of these.

+49 202 292 90;www.riedel.net

Booth: C6747

BROADCAST INTERFACE CARD

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems MY8-SDI-ED

Offers from eight to 64 I/O channels, depending on the number of consoles and cards used; provides I/O of HD-SDI embedded audio signals; features one HD/SD-SDI input, two HD/SD-SDI outputs (same signal) and one reclocked through-output; can de-embed up to two of the four audio groups (four channels per group for a total of eight channels), multiplexed in an HD-SDI signal, and can embed two audio groups into an HD/SD-SDI signal for output.

+1 714 522 9011

www.yamahaca.com

Booth: C1336

MULTIFORMAT MODULAR ROUTER

Evertz EMR

Provides a unified platform for routing digital audio, analog audio, MADI audio, data and time code; 6RU frame can accommodate 288 × 288 AES, 288 data ports, 288 × 288 time code signals or a mix; expansion to 4608 × 4608 can be accomplished with multiple frames.

+44 118 935 0202;www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602

IP AUDIO ROUTER

Logitek Electronic Systems JetStream Mini

Includes analog and digital I/O, profanity delay, silence alarms, input metering, mic processing and interfaces to automation protocols; features fanless convection cooling and 2RU design.

+1 713 664 4470

www.logitekaudio.com

Booth: C2636

AUDIO ROUTER

Miranda Technologies NVISION 8500

Features integrated audio processing, including de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding capabilities; uses new hybrid switching technology, which allows every frame in the router family to de-embed, route and re-embed up to 16 channels of mono audio per video input, and output in a completely nonblocking audio/video switch.

+44 1491 820222;www.miranda.com

Booth: N2515

Automation, including news and master control

NEWS PRODUCTION

Bitcentral Precis

Open and nonproprietary news production solution; integrates with newsroom computer systems, nonlinear editors, storage devices and video codecs; offers a cost-effective way to migrate to a file-based, easily scalable and HD-upgradable play-to-air system.

+1 949 253 9000

www.bitcentral.com

Booth: SU2312

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Florical Systems AssetCollector

Uses Rhozet's Carbon Coder to provide a complete automated solution for all digitally delivered content; loads with S.M.A.R.T. Central workflow management tool, accessed from any networked computer through the Internet; enables user to manage digital content from anywhere.

+1 352 372 8326;www.florical.com

Booth: N4329

APPLICATION CONTROL PANEL

Hi Tech Systems asigN

Hardware panel can control multiple applications on multiple computers; i-asigN software is used both to configure the panels for appearance and function as well as provide the interface to the connected computers; connection can be via serial, USB or Ethernet port; multiple GPIs and GPOs can be provided.

+44 1256 780880

www.hitechsys.com

Booth: N3100

REPLAY SYSTEM

Grass Valley K2 Dyno 1.5

Adds an enhanced user interface with updated audio meters and intuitive remaining storage time and remaining time indicators; offers improved (2X faster) highlight and playlist creation and cue-up functions; fine-tuned operational control allows users to streamline production workflows and boost productivity; fully compatible with Grass Valley K2 Summit software release v7.1.14, I-Frame MPEG and AVC-Intra options now available for K2 Summit servers, and the company's K2 Solo server, representing a low-cost single input/single output channel system.

+33 1 34 90 31 00

www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

AUTOMATION SYSTEM

Pebble Beach Systems Marina

Flexible and scalable up to hundreds of channels; distributed architecture is able to use resources over multiple servers; designed to allow broadcasters to select the best underlying technology to suit their specific needs, enabling them to tackle complex, changing workflows while retaining the ability to mix basic passthrough-style channels with labor-intensive channels within a single system.

+44 1932 333 790;www.pebble.tv

Booth: N6809

MASTER CONTROL

Video Technics OnAir Complete

Combines technology from Video Technics and Oasys for master control production and channel-in-a-box transmission; Apella video servers automate satellite feeds and file-based content that is easily ingested to shared storage with low-resolution proxies and rich metadata; nonlinear editors exchange content as needed; syndicated, ad and locally-produced content are easily accessed from anywhere on the network and quickly prepped for air in conjunction with popular traffic systems.

+1 404 327 8300

www.videotechnics.com

Booth: N6812

AUTOMATION NEWSROOM SOLUTIONS

VSN vsnmacnews

The latest versions of vsnnews terminal, vsnnetsharer/macsharer and vsnarchive now run on MacOS and/or Windows platforms even within a single network; features like drag and drop between different modules, specific plug-ins to assign editing projects to a playlist, and new attractive user interfaces provide users with an enhanced level of flexibility to design their production architecture

+34 93 7349970, ext. 126

www.vsn-tv.com

Booth: N4616

MASTER CONTROL SWITCHER

Utah Scientific MC-4000

Integrated system is designed to handle the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated or automation-assisted operating environments; features new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities, as well as a new control panel option.

+1 801 575 3770

www.utahscientific.com

Booth: N4511

AUTOMATED PRODUCTION CONTROL SYSTEM

Ross Video OverDrive

Version 9 features NKeyer support, NRCS CG timer support, new MOS device interfaces and GlobalView GUI, which allows for user-configurable layouts.

+1 613 652 4886

www.rossvideo.com

Booth: N3807

AUTOMATION AND PLAYOUT PLATFORM

OmniBus iTX

Includes more than 130 new features, such as advanced aspect ratio control with AFD insertion, BXF schedule import, enhanced CG capability and closed-captioning functionality, support for copy guard data insertion, additional bit rate support for Dolby D, and schedule preview control; allows broadcasters to mix both media formats and resolutions in the same schedule; broadcast HD, SD and lower bit rates can be mixed within a single schedule and are automatically up- or downconverted by iTX; can be used for Internet TV and streaming delivery applications.

+44 8705 004 339;www.omnibus.tv

Booth: N3722

PLAYOUT AND REDUNDANCY MANAGEMENT

Vector 3 Vector MultiPlay

Runs on both IT-based and broadcast hardware; offers a full range of playout automation capabilities, ingest, graphics management, channel branding and video server management in a single, highly scalable software package; designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters.

+34 934 151 285;www.vector3.tv

Booth: N6132

WORKFLOW AUTOMATION APPLICATION

Singular Software PluralEyes v1.1

Offers critical workflow automation tools for analyzing media content and automatically synchronizing audio and video clip sequences, including digital single-lens reflex camera images; includes support for Apple Final Cut Pro and Sony Vegas Pro and an array of new features for managing multicamera, multitake and dual-system audio productions.

www.singularsoftware.com

Booth: SL4128

AUTOMATION SYSTEM

Snell Morpheus

Version 2 expands the system's feature set and offers full ratification for running on a Virtual Machine environment; includes intelligent synchronization of time-delayed channels, support for triggering scripted, complex operations via simple manual intervention and implementation of the spot-checking capability; allows users to evolve the look, feel and content of their channels simply and quickly, in house.

+44 118 986 6123

www.snellgroup.com

Booth: N1820

Camera support, robotics, virtual sets, batteries

PAN AND TILT HEAD

Polecam 3D-Narrow and 3D-Wide

3D-Narrow allows realistic stereoscopic content to be produced from mini HD cameras positioned side by side on a Polecam jib; attaches directly to all standard Polecam rigs; optimized for normal studio shooting and close-ups where it is desirable to match normal human eye spacing; a levelling plate with three fine-adjustment verniers allows each camera to be exactly matched in height and forward angle; setup is quick and easy; 3D-Wide can be added as an option and allows the distance between cameras to be extended so that full 3-D impact can be achieved even in long-shot.

+44 1234 855 222

www.polecam.com

Booth: C7933

TOUCH CONTROL SYSTEM

Shotoku Broadcast Systems TR-T

Now available in 16:9 widescreen configuration; integrates with most HD/SDI routers; high-resolution VGA touch screen uses the latest seamless glass Acoustic Pulse technology, designed to provide exceptional accuracy and durability over many years of intensive use; configurable screen layout supports 16 cameras displayed in any configuration; panel uses multicolored illuminated keys to communicate system status and control settings, with a high-precision joystick for ultra-smooth on-air control.

+44 1784 224 650;www.shotoku.tv

Booth: C8615

FIBER-OPTIC CAMERA TRANSCEIVER

Telecast Fiber Systems CopperHead 3000 series

Provides a single fiber-optic link between any professional camera or camcorder and a broadcaster's truck, control room or video village position; designed to handle all vital camera signals; can be configured for specific applications such as ENG or multicamera use.

+1 508 754 4858

www.telecast-fiber.com

Booth: C8925

MODULAR POWER SYSTEM

Anton/Bauer Tandem 150

Fully automatic system separates the Gold Mount device from the power supply, allowing the user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera; when 75W draw is exceeded, the system automatically stops charging and performs solely as a 150W power supply; when camera is turned off or load is reduced below 75W, the system instantly resumes normal operation; users can operate the system from the AC mains at 100V-240V AC or 50Hz-60Hz.

+31 45 5639 220

www.antonbauer.com

Booth: C6025

CAMERA PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Azzurro AzzurroCam

Supports an unlimited number of cameras; controls the camera setup functions, audio levels, lighting and switching — all in a compact unit.

+1 201 767 0850

www.azzurrohd.com

Booth: N615

TURNSTILE

Panther High-Low Turnstile

Reduces mounting height of the camera on the dolly by 5ft; offers high-low rig, offset rig, adjustable offset bowl and side-bowl extension; allows the camera to change positions from the central upper position to a near-ground position without removing the camera; bowl extension can be rotated 360 degrees on demand; front element with its bowl can also be rotated and fixed in different angles.

+49 89 613 90001;www.panther.tv

Cameras, lenses, accessories

ULTRA-SLOW-MOTION SYSTEM

I-MOVIX SprintCam Vvs HD

Operates at frame rates from 25fps to 2500fps in full HD up to 100 times slower than live action; provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality; offered in standard camera version or optimized for shoulder-mount portable shooting; comprises Vision Research high-speed HD camera, operational control panel, slow-motion remote and CCU.

+32 65 321 535;www.i-movix.com

Booth: C4644

VIDEO CAPTURE ADAPTER

Maxell iVDR VC102

Direct-to-disk video capture adapter converts the output of a digital video camera to a nonlinear editing format and stores it on an iVDR drive; features an easy-to-use comprehensive menu system on a backlit display; by converting the output of a digital video camera directly to a nonlinear editing format suitable for storage on the company's iVDR drive, the task of capturing files before editing them is eliminated; reduces the overall amount of hardware used and time required for processing.

+49 2159 913 0;www.maxell.com

Booth: C8737

REMOTE CONTROL CAMERA SYSTEM

PENTA Lux Media Plan HD 1200

Remote-control HD camera system; designed to capture the intensity of sports and concerts, as well as expand the opportunities for filming within tight spaces; built-in small housing with progressive resolutions up to 1080p; can be controlled remotely over long distances.

+49 8165 647290

www.penta-web.com

Booth: N1023

PL MOUNT ZOOM LENS

Fujinon 75mm-400mm HK5.3x75

Offers large telephone focal range, fast T-stops and high optical performance; designed to maximize performance on either film or digital cinematography cameras; features 136mm front-barrel diameter, consistent gear position and production-friendly size and mass.

+1 973 686 2405;www.fujinon.com

Booth: C7425

1080P CAMERAS

Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam

Offer the capability for 1080p50 and 59.94 bandwidth; with a single fiber adaptor users can switch between 720p50/60, 1080i50/60 and now 1080p50/60; 1080p has been added without compromising any other functionality of the fiber interconnection, including an HD return video path and the ability to run up to 4000m (13,100ft) on SMPTE-standard hybrid fiber.

+33 1 34 90 31 00

www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

CAMERA

Panasonic AW-HE50

A multiformat HD/SD camera with an integrated pan-tilt-zoom mechanism; available in two versions: the AW-HE50H with an HDMI output and AW-HE50S with an HD/SD-SDI output and genlock; will be a key component in the company's first complete Internet Protocol (IP) and Serial-control capable system; up to 100 units located in remote locations can be operated by a new remote camera controller, the AW-RP50; the camera will also be controllable via RS-422 serial control by Panasonic AW series controllers, computers, and control systems from other manufacturers.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3712

CGs, prompters, captioning

CAPTION/SUBTITLE ENCODING SOFTWARE

Softel Swift vTX

Enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format and switch between SD and HD formats easily to facilitate multiplatform, worldwide distribution; supports a large array of file, wrapper and playout formats, facilitating the integration of captioned or subtitled content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions.

+44 118 9842151

www.softelgroup.com

Booth: N2534

CHARACTER GENERATOR

Orad Morpho 3D

Used for on-air graphics, channel branding and as a character generator; delivered in a 2RU rack-mountable chassis; offers 3D creation and design capabilities; features flexible playback based on a single application, with real-time graphics rendering; integrates with newsroom systems using the MOS protocol.

+49 172 1861657;www.orad.tv

Booth: SL2014

CHARACTER GENERATOR

Compix CompactCG HD

Offers both HD-SDI and SD-SDI functionality; the portable CG offers the specs and rich feature set of a full-size system in a rugged 1RU chassis; ideal for channel-branding applications, with software options including NewsScroll with RSS, which provides the power of multiple crawls, logos, a real-time clock, live weather updates, ratings, and live RSS feeds.

+1 949 585 0055;www.compix.tv

Booth: C9515

CLOSED-CAPTIONING MANAGEMENT

RadiantGrid Technologies Closed-Captioning Management Module

Supports SMPTE 436M closed-captioning and AS-03 format, which is a constrained subset of the MXF standard that allows interoperability with editing workflows and video playout servers from AMWA member companies; enables broadcasters to extract closed-captioning from media sources and insert closed-captioning back into the transcoded output file concurrently with other transcoding functions.

+44 203 393 8379

www.radiantgrid.com

Booth: SL2327

Graphics, animation products

BRANDING SWITCHER

Pixel Power BrandMaster

Combines complete master control and high-end branding graphics in a single integrated system to enable channels to be efficiently branded without the need to maintain an external pool of graphics resources; putting graphics capability at the transmission point, reduces the complexity of the signal path, streamlines the channel branding process and lowers the total cost of channel branding; features a new master control panel, designed to deliver a control surface that is familiar to master control operators; a new version of the Router Control System adds the power of single-button channel assignment, with full router salvo control, even when used with low-cost routing systems; simplifies multichannel operations by automatically switching all monitoring and source displays to track a channel when it is selected for control.

+44 1223 721000

www.pixelpower.com

Booth: N2034

NEWS GRAPHICS

Orad Maestro

Provides a complete workflow on a single graphics platform; is integrated with the most commonly used news, automation and editing systems; fully scalable; several render channels can be controlled simultaneously; multiple Maestro controllers can control a single render channel, enabling users to share graphic capabilities in complex productions without adding new graphic channels.

+49 172 1861657;www.orad.tv

Booth: SL2014

Intercom, IFB products

INTERCOM VIRTUAL KEY SOFTWARE

Riedel Artist VCP-1004 Virtual Panel

Virtual key panel software allows a regular computer to be used as an intercom control panel in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system; computers running the software can be integrated via a wired or a wireless Ethernet connection into the matrix; the communication between matrix and virtual panel is realized via the VoIP-108 G2 client card; features four talk-keys and a shift-key to double the number of available keys.

+49 202 292 90;www.riedel.net

Booth: C6747

IFB BODYPACK RECEIVERS

Zaxcom ERX1 and ERX1TCD

Receive high-quality digital audio, time ode and metadata from any IFB transmitter in the Zaxcom TRX series; each unit's LCD shows time code and current scene and take metadata in real time, with a hold button for script supervisors; ERX1TCD has a built-in time code reader/generator and output to jam digital slates continuously, preventing time code drift between Deva/Fusion and the slate; both units contain a 1kHz frequency-adjustable notch filler to eliminate the transmission of tone from the mixing console.

+1 973 835 5000;www.zaxcom.com

Booth: C154

INTERCOM SOFTWARE

Clear-Com Communication Systems

Interfaces with external audio systems including partyline systems, paging systems, program feeds and other matrix systems using a four-wire interface over a standard IP network; allows authorized users with Internet access to easily communicate with other crew members using hard-wired panels and wireless beltpacks on the partyline and/or matrix intercom circuit who are using hard-wired panels and wireless beltpacks; can accept and send audio through a facility's public announcement system, program feed and other four-wire audio devices via most commercially available audio interface boxes.

+44 1223 815000

www.clearcom.com

Booth: C6025

Lighting equipment

LED LIGHT

Videssence ExceLED 100

100W LED fixture provides an adjustable beam-spread without lenses using only one set of LEDs; an adjustment knob at the back of the fixture easily rotates to move from spot through flood mode and locks in place; can produce light levels at a distance of 25ft and more.

+1 626 579 0943;www.videssence.tv

Booth: C3144

LED LIGHT MODULES

Anton/Bauer EledZ/ULHM-LED

Complement existing UltraLight series and ElipZ battery systems; designed to maximize HD camera battery run time by cutting down the total light power consumption; include 3200K filter; provide heat- and flicker-free soft light of 5600K while consuming little battery power.

+31 45 5639 220

www.antonbauer.com

Booth: C6025

LED LIGHTS

Gekko Technology kezia 50 and kezia 200

Hard source LEDs; offer precise tunable whites and dimming under local or DMX control; in addition to tunable whites in the 2900K to 6500K range, the entertainment version can also produce millions of other colors; the kezia 50 is comparable in output brightness to a 400W tungsten fresnel lamp-head yet consumes only 50W of electrical power; the kezia 200 has a similar brightness to a 1kW tungsten source while consuming only 190W of power; both generate less heat than more traditional fixtures; color temperature accuracy also remains constant as the light is dimmed.

+44 8448 005 326

www.gekkotechnology.com

Booth: C3743

LIGHTING FIXTURES

Kino Flo VistaBeam 600 and VistaBeam 300

The pole yoke accessory gives the studio DMX fixtures a welded alloy yoke bale offering 360 degrees of fixture movement to focus the soft beam lighting from a studio grid; the pole/yoke system saves time and money eliminating the need for ladder access or costly automated rigging and hoist systems; VistaBeam 600 delivers the equivalent of a 4000W Softlight, but uses only nine amps of power; both fixtures have a DMX control system and the ability to produce daylight or tungsten balanced light from the same fixture.

+1 818 767 6528;www.kinoflo.com

Booth: C2049

Media storage, archive systems, asset management

CONTENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Ericsson WatchPoint

Designed for the centralized management of any metadata format, content type and any workflow process; enables visibility of the content that enters the library throughout the content lifecycle; increases overall operational efficiency through the automation of customized content processing via a rules mangament interface and extensible workflow; provides the infrastructure for an efficient multiscreen strategy, accelerating VOD business on multiple platforms including mobile and Web.

+44 1256 707874;www.ericsson.com

Booth: SU3308

MAM SYSTEM

Alteran Technologies ViTaDi Database

Works directly with pre-existing database infrastructures, allowing seamless migration of all data pertaining to the capture process; accepts CSV and XML files; data is put directly into the file as it is ingesting to further streamline the process; controls multiple capture solutions simultaneously; organizes metadata and allows for automated metadata creation; manages and tracks videotape status throughout the capture process; organizes captured files and the transcoding engine; monitors and reports on the final capture results.

+1 818 998 9100

www.alterantechnologies.com

Booth: C9733

MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Bitcentral Oasis 3

Enables stations to access, archive and share their valuable content anytime, anywhere; with the browser-based solution, stations can quickly locate any story, proxy edit the video and download the package from the field or the newsroom; sophisticated rights management allows existing content to be shared and used in rundowns across station groups with or without any restrictions.

+44 7766 685501

www.bitcentral.com

Booth: SU2312

BASEBAND VIDEO SERVER

Harris NEXIO Volt

Supports up to four SD/HD or SD-only channels; built on the same platform as the NEXIO AMP advanced media platform; provides SD and HD baseband I/O, reliability and direct access to the NEXIO shared-storage network in a slim-line, 1RU package.

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

ARCHIVE SYSTEM

Cache-A Pro-Cache

Network-attached archive appliance enables creative professionals to create source masters in acquisition workflows when using the new memory card or disk-based cameras; provides long-term archival storage with easy access at every stage of production; the rack-mountable solution offers an internal 2TB of RAID configurable as either striped for maximum speed (RAID 0) or for 100 percent protection with mirrored reliability (RAID 1); additional ExpressCard and eSATA connections make it ideal for fast archiving.

www.cache-a.com

Booth: SL7906

DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Empress Media Asset Management eMAM 2.8

Secure data power center universally accessible at any time on all platforms in addition to a Web platform with simple internal and external file-sharing capabilities; holds and automatically organizes content and media; provides an easy way to upload, download and send heavy volumes of files.

+1 212 643 4898

www.empressdigital.com

Booth: N1516

ARCHIVE MANAGEMENT

TransMedia Dynamics i-mediaflex Pro Client

Enables users to carry out a rough cut proxy edit on a standard browser desktop and then submit the EDL to the craft editing system such as Final Cut or Avid; will supplement workflows to support approvals for content such as promos; enables the creation and updating to be carried out within a production facility or external environment; provides a simple and intuitive user interface, as well as cataloging and the use of Tag Clouds to enhance the ability for users to efficiently and effectively catalog content from the proxy version on their Web browser desktops.

+44 1296 745080;www.tmd.tv

Booth: N3716

STORAGE SYSTEM

Omneon MediaGrid

Integrated with a high-performance production server to enable fast access to incoming media used in live and near-live broadcast production; supports production tools from Adobe, Apple, Avid and EVS; provides the processing power for Omneon ProXchange to repackage edited content for rapid delivery to other media distribution outlets.

+44 1256 347 400;www.omneon.com

Booth: N5106

CHANNEL PLAYOUT SOLUTION

Omneon MediaDeck GX

Combines video server playout, graphics and audio processing, all of which can operate under the control of the user's preferred automation system; offers rich branding, real-time graphics and master control functionality; simplifies workflows and makes it easier and more affordable for broadcasters to launch new services or to make incremental additions to their existing channel lineup.

+44 1256 347 400;www.omneon.com

Booth: N5106

INGEST

Video Technics VT HotFolder

Software application imports SD/HD file-based media content from a wide variety of sources into the VT database for immediate playout on any Apella or OASYS video server; supports multiple codecs (DV, MPEG-2 and AVC/H.264), video standards (1080i, 720p, NTSC and PAL) and file containers (MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG and DV); installs directly on most any nonlinear editing system or content delivery workstation for integrated performance and distributed access.

+1 404 327 8300

www.videotechnics.com

Booth: N6812

ASSET MANAGEMENT

ViewCast Media Platform (VMp)

A unified framework that helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of their digital media content, including IP video; supports online video, including content acquisition, transformation, indexing, workflow and distribution; combining ViewCast's Osprey and Niagara IP video encoding solutions with the capabilities of VMp — live scheduling and event management, VOD, digital asset management and enterprise content management infrastructure from IBM — has created a comprehensive solution for driving value with digital media.

+44 1256 345610

www.viewcast.com

Booth: SL1709

MAM APPLICATION

Dalet Digital Enterprise Edition WebSpace

Advanced, portable Web-based MAM and news production application uses latest Web 2.0 technologies; features professional video and audio production tools, an enterprise search engine and user-friendly interface; streams media in H.264 or MPEG-4, making remote access to the main archives simple and fast.

+44 20 7953 7501;www.dalet.com

Booth: SL4720

SATA STORAGE SYSTEM

Sonnet Technologies Fusion DX800RAID

Expandable eight-drive RAID direct-attached storage system includes PCIe RAID controller card; available in configurations from 4TB to 16TB; designed to provide video editors the speed required for working with uncompressed 10-bit 1080 HD video streams, as well as the data security and monitoring critical in a large RAID system; with eight 1.5TB drives formatted as a RAID 5 group, the system yields read and write file transfer speeds of up to 815MB/s and 715MB/s, respectively.

+1 949 587 3500

www.sonnettech.com

Booth: SL7727

VIDEO SERVER

LEIGHTRONIX NEXUS.5

A single-channel digital video server; equipped with a fully integrated TV automation interface and features stand-alone operation and simultaneous playback and record capabilities; advanced digital video messaging features include video overlay, emergency messaging and multi-user, Web-based video slide creation.

+1 517 694 8000

www.leightronix.com

Booth: C9015

VIDEO SERVER

Ross Video SoftMetal

Version 4.3 software adds four in/four out configuration, VDCP control protocol over Ethernet, AMP automation control support and Unicode character support; 3000 Series features native support of 3-D stereoscopic playout and record.

+44 1763 248798

www.rossvideo.com

Booth: N3807

CENTRALIZED RIGHTS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Pilat Media Advanced Content Rights Management System

Based on IBMS features and technology; enables users to record contractual terms and assign rights to centrally log and manage the consumption and distribution terms for all acquired or produced content, both long-form and short-form, across all types of services; a comprehensive application programming interface allows integration with third-party systems.

+44 20 8782 0700

www.pilatmedia.com

Booth: N5812

CONTENT DELIVERY SYSTEM

Digital Rapids MediaMesh

Designed to provide efficient transfer of digital media between content providers; optimizes delivery of HD, SD and digital cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite; lowers the costs of delivery for content, from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features; provides integrated review, inventory management, transcoding, repackaging and playout.

+44 1428 751012

www.digital-rapids.com

Booth: SL6010

PLAYOUT SERVER

Vector 3 VectorBox

Pairs a robust master control room feature set with third-generation channel branding that includes real-time RSS and XML updates and integrated effects; offers real-time SD and HD conversions for multiformat transmissions; turnkey system is compatible with new and existing third-party broadcast equipment.

+44 129633 8995;www.vector3.tv

Booth: N6132

SERVER

EVS XT[2]+

Available in two-, four- or six-channel configurations; available in SD/HD ready or full HD/SD mode with dual networking capabilities; features include SAS disk controllers, increased internal storage of up to 12 disks with compact 2.5in form factor, increased storage with external array (hot-swappable disks) with a total capacity of up to 20TB per server, 30 percent more bandwidth and a clear upgrade path to AVC-Intra and 1080p support, expanded codec support, and improved monitoring capabilities and SNMP communications.

+44 1372 387250;www.evs.tv

Booth: C9508

MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

PlayBox Technology PlayBox Metus

Allows user to manage and organize media files located on computers or storage devices in a network, analyze them, retrieve and edit the metadata, create subitems and archive them with security; features fast-forward playback in asset viewer with speech intelligible up to two times; mark regions in an asset viewer, export playlist as a single MPEG-2 file and mark regions as invisible to users with insufficient rights.

+44 1707 664444;www.playbox.tv

Booth: N5829

WORKFLOW AUTOMATION AND MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SUITE

SGT VEDA

Features file ingest that can take over the workflows for file acquisition, manually or automatically, and different presentation filters to control the accurate management of incoming files, deal with errors, follow up on external requests and validate manual imports; enables operators to monitor all ingest globally or locally; middleware includes Locator Engine components that supervise the exchange zones, analyze the technical features of the files, retrieve editorial information and reference these programs in the database.

+33 1 64 73 74 74;www.sgt.eu

Booth: N1402

DIGITAL ARCHIVING SOLUTION

XenData X800

Has an external 800GB LTO-4 tape drive that connects to a Windows 7 desktop or tower computer; features new XenData6 software, which provides easy-to-use archive, restore and tape management functionality; archiving to LTO tape is as easy as dragging and dropping files and folders to the tape drive using Windows Explorer; files and folders may be restored from tape by dragging and dropping to any available local logical drive or network.

+44 1223 370114;www.xendata.com

Booth: N6609

PRODUCTION ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Avid Interplay 2.1

Supports enhanced media access and control via Interplay support for Mac-based Avid editing systems and streamlined asset ingest and metadata management capabilities; lets users manage content creation projects by centralizing media assets and extending access to remote users; offers Web 2.0 services, further extending third-party interoperability.

+44 175 365 5999;www.avid.com

Booth: SU902

CONTENT REPLICATION

Front Porch Digital DIVAnet V6.3

Optional addition to DIVArchive system; automates intelligent replications and distribution of content between any number of independent DIVArchive systems; new features include intelligent load balancing between DIVArchive sites, inclusion of a central distribution plan manager to implement global content distribution plans, end-to-end tracking of content replication commands and global object-delete to support smooth resumption of operation in the event of connectivity loss.

+33 4 50 88 37 70;www.fpdigital.com

Booth: N5806

MAM SYSTEM

NETIA Manreo 2

Adds features to streamline workflow and allow users to simply and efficiently repurpose and broadcast content assets to multiple platforms; incorporates new NETIA Workflow Engine as well as NETIA's Hypercast Warehouse set of archiving tools, a platform dedicated to media asset management; supports all industry-standard formats, ingesting content, generating browse proxies, enriching media through speech-to-text functionality and providing easy access to media.

+33 4 67 59 97 47;www.netia.com

Booth: SU3502

ARCHIVE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

SGL FlashNet

Seamlessly integrates with Avid Interplay 2.1; supports latest version of Apple's Final Cut Server; provides an XML-based API that allows every major broadcast vendor to create integrated applications that can instantly access the SGL content storage management system; scales to a cluster with a theoretically infinite number of identical nodes, each of which provides high-speed access into and out of the archive; clustered architecture provides high level of reliability.

+44 1489 889930;www.sgluk.com

Booth: N1520

DATA STORAGE

Isilon IQ

The scale-out NAS storage solutions speed access to critical business information, offering an efficient, easy-to-manage storage infrastructure that reduces capital and operational expenditures while allowing you to seamlessly grow your storage as you grow your business; provide the right amount of storage on a “pay-as-you-grow” basis.

+44 1784 895 038;www.isilon.com

Booth: SL4105

VIDEO SERVER

LEIGHTRONIX MINENCE-HD

A multichannel, HD video server featuring H.264 encode/decode hardware that delivers digital video images at extremely low data rates; four digital video channels operate as either encode or decode, offering flexibility for demanding record or playback applications; standard features include a built-in TV automation interface, HD-SDI video inputs/outputs and highly compatible audio interface that supports direct connections for digital audio as well as balanced analog signals.

+1 517 694 8000

www.leightronix.com

Booth: C9015

DIRECT-ATTACHED STORAGE SYSTEM

Small Tree GraniteSTOR ST-RAID

Offers real-time editing for Final Cut users while supporting 12 streams of ProRes 422HQ with no dropped frames; 2TB system is available in eight-, 12- or 16-drive configurations; designed to provide consistent performance over Ethernet networks.

+1 651 389 9950;www.small-tree.com

Booth: SL7425

New media, streaming products, multimedia/Internet

AUTOMATED METADATA PACKAGING SOLUTION

Anystream Agility extension

Addresses challenges of adapting and transforming metadata to meet specific requirements of each platform and distribution outlet; automates the packaging of both metadata and media to enable a cost-effective, scalable process for delivering full content packages to various outlets and platforms from a single video and metadata source.

+1 703 450 7030

www.anystream.com

Booth: SL2010

HD/SD LIVE STREAMING ENCODER

Brick House Video MiniCaster

Designed to offer a cost-effective solution for live streaming, complete with HD-SDI, SD-SDI and analog video inputs, and embedded and discrete audio processing with GigE output; comes in a compact, 2RU half-rack enclosure; can record live streams via built-in RAID storage.

+44 1962 777733

www.brickhousevideo.com

Booth: N4019

HD ENCODER

Grass Valley ViBE EM3000

Can now deliver HD over MPEG-2; the power of the Mustang engine enables it to deliver maximum quality at minimum bit rates and frees up capacity, allowing broadcasters to double the number of HD services availabl and add new capabilities such as mobile TV.

+44 1189 230 400

www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

ENCODER/DECODER

Ensemble Designs 7630 Dolby E Encoder and 7615 Dolby E Decoder

Used with the new Avenue 9600 audio embedder, disembedder and data inserter; the 16-channel module handles both AES digital audio and analog audio; 3Gb/s, HD and SD video is supported; the 7615 decoder is used in conjunction with the 9600 and can be fed from either an AES input or an AES stream disembedded from the incoming SDI signal; the resulting discrete surround signals are then selectable as inputs to the 16-channel mixer/shuffler.

+1 530 478 1830

www.ensembledesigns.com

Booth: N1929

ENCODER

LEIGHTRONIX PEGstream-SD

A streaming encoder that delivers live Web video; combined with PEG Stream, the new LEIGHTRONIX content delivery service, users can stream to a worldwide audience without straining internal networks; available as an add-on to the PEG Central Web video hosting and streaming VOD services; designed for integration with the company's UltraNEXUS video server and can receive commands from the TV automation controller for configuring encoding parameters on the fly, as well as restricting Web delivery of TV content.

+1 517 694 8000

www.leightronix.com

Booth: C9015

MHEG APPLICATION

Strategy & Technology S&T Player

Designed for VOD services including catch-up TV; features flexible back-office integration using the Mediator product; offers a configurable and customizable application for browsing and navigation of content as well as playback control for hybrid broadcast broadband platforms.

+44 207183 1500;www.s-and-t.com

Booth: N4016

ENCODING SYSTEM

Digital Rapids StreamZHD 3.2

Supports three-screen live and on-demand experiences and file-based workflows by offering simultaneous encoding to multiple formats and devices; new features include integrated segmenting for Apple iPhone delivery, JPEG 2000 encoding and workflow integration, YouTube Content ID fingerprinting support, Microsoft PlayReady digital rights management support and enhanced Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming.

+44 1428 751012

www.digital-rapids.com

Booth: SL6010

TRANSCODING SYSTEM

Harmonic Rhozet Carbon Server 4.0

Designed to manage a network of Carbon Coder transcoders as well as Carbon QC 1.0 quality control modules; provides complete file-based workflow management including transcoding, quality control and delivery; brings automated compliance and quality testing into the transcoding workflow; features dynamic load-balancing and failover protection.

+1 408 542 2500

www.harmonicinc.com

Booth: SU7213

ENCODER/DECODER

NTT Electronics HV9100 series

Supports both HD (1080i/720p) and SD (480i/576i); additionally supports, optionally, up to 16 channels of audio input capability and an IP interface; compatible with the 4:2:2 profile.

+81 3 5205 5712

http://nel-america.com

Booth: SU7217

ENCODER

Streambox SBT3-5300

Ideal for live news broadcasts, distribution of video to cable headends, SNG/ENG vehicles and other video delivery applications that require high reliability and performance with minimal power consumption; delivers SD video quality and compression at data rates ranging from 64Kb/s to 15Mb/s; forward error correction and burst error protection help to mitigate packet loss and network jitter; Web interface enables seamless local or remote system management.

+1 206 956 0544

www.streambox.com

Booth: SU8911

ENCODER

ViewCast Niagara 2120

A compact, low-cost streaming solution; allows even nontechnical personnel to stream high-quality live video in H.264 Adobe Flash format; its built-in Web interface simplifies system setup and operation, allowing complete system control from anywhere on the network; users can set streaming parameters from the intuitive Web interface and can begin streaming in multiple resolutions and bit rates with a single push of the front-panel stream button.

+1 972 488 7271;www.viewcast.com

Booth: SL1709

Production switchers, video effects, keyers

IGITAL PRODUCTION SWITCHER

Ross Video CrossOver

Version 2.0 feature set adds internal up/downconversion, 2D DVEs, internal animation stores, a high-quality chroma keyer and AI Memory Recall feature.

+44 1763 248798

www.rossvideo.com

Booth: N3807

PRODUCTION SWITCHER

Brick House Video Callisto Micro-HD

Features four asynchronous HD inputs, multiple program/preview and monitoring outputs, 12V operation and a small footprint; designed for mobile crews, helicopter operators and other users for whom space, weight and ease of use are at a premium.

+44 1962 777733

www.brickhousevideo.com

Booth: N4019

SEAMLESS SWITCHER

Analog Way Quattro Value

Performs fast and smooth transitions between any video or computer sources; allows seamless switching between one computer input and any other video or computer input; is fitted with four universal A/V inputs, including one DVI and three outputs — one analog, one DVI for the main and one analog for the preview.

+33 1 64 47 16 03

www.analogway.com

Booth: SL1509

HD/SD LOGO KEYER

Crystal Vision MultiLogo

Provides three layers of keying from a variety of internal and external sources, including a 4GB or 8GB multiport, nonvolatile video store that can read six images and write two images simultaneously; new features include easy trimming of recorded clips, text labeling of presets and GPI functionality; allows three logos to be faded up and down independently and makes it easy to put together a sequence of changes using all three key levels.

+44 1223 497049

www.crystalvision.tv

Booth: N820

MULTILEVEL EFFECTS SWITCHER

Ross Video Vision Octane

Features 35 full-screen HD animation stores, 24 channels of 3D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs and 56 keyers; can be loaded with any number of multilevel effects from one to eight, match any application and be combined with up to nine different control panels; ships with new 3G infrastructure as standard.

+44 1763 248798

www.rossvideo.com

Booth: N3807

Recording media

MPEG-2 CODEC

Canon

Enables high-quality imaging and audio performance with up to 50Mb/s data recording and twice the color data of the HDV profile format as well as the recording of 1920 × 1080-pixel HD video; supports higher resolution and increased color data for high-quality video.

+1 201 807 3300

www.canon.com

Booth: C4325

STORAGE

Panasonic AG-MSU10

P2 media storage unit; simplifies the process of backing up or aggregating P2 content to a larger removable solid-state drive; delivers fast, stable transfer of data; removes the need for computers or larger, more expensive appliances in the field and can quickly free up cards for additional shooting; features a small form factor with two slots: one for a P2 card and the second for the AG-MBX10 removable housing that encloses a standard 2.5in SATA solid-state drive; equipped with USB 2.0 and eSATA connectors, the drive can be connected to PCs and Macs, including laptops.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3712

A/V RECORDER

SSL DV Gravity Studio Recorder (GSR)

A fully digital, linear audio/video recording device that preserves the traditional tape workflow paradigm engineers use for near-air productions, while delivering digital speed and accuracy; allows for the overwriting of previous takes with new material onto the same file; allows a recording to be paused, rewound and rerecorded multiple times without creating a new file and, as with a tape-based workflow of this type.

www.solidstatelogic.com

Booth: N808

CAPTURE CARD

AJA Video KONA 3 v7.5

KONA 3 card running Version 7.5 software enables double-speed transfer from supported VTRs, including the Sony SRW-5800; supports Apple ProRes 4444 RGB; new features include support for time lapse and VPID as part of KONA 3 SDI output for support of select dual-link monitors.

+1 530 274 2048;www.aja.com

Booth: SL920

TRANSMISSION RECORDING SYSTEM

Axon Digital Design TRACS

Transmission recording and compliance system/video logger now features an HD input, which enables compliance recording or video logging without the need for an additional external device for downconversion; input is available as an option on all single-channel TRACS recorders and does not affect the maximum storage capability.

+44 118 974 0480;www.axon.tv

Booth: N1119

VIDEO CAPTURE CARD

Blackmagic Design DeckLink HD Extreme

Now includes dual link and 3Gb/s SDI for 4:4:4 quality, and a new hardware downconverter for simultaneous HD and SD playback; connects to SDI, HDMI, component analog, NTSC/PAL and S-video equipment for capture and playback, while instantly switching between SD, HD and 2K.

+44 1565 830049

www.blackmagic-design.com

Booth: SL6020

HD VIDEO DISK RECORDER

Doremi Labs V1-UHD

Provides instant access to video, uncompressed recording and networkable operation; is 3RU high and available with fixed or hot-swappable internal drives; records HD-SDI and SDI video; includes an external video storage chassis for feature-length recording; features frame-accurate control; available GigE interface makes the unit ideal for fast network transfer of still image and movie files to/from graphics and editing workstations.

+33 492 952 830

www.doremilabs.com

Booth: C5640

DVR

Fast Forward Video HD3

Designed for on-set motion picture and TV production; features JPEG 2000 compression for optimal HD and SD image quality, as well as a high-quality, third-party monitor; available in single- or dual-channel configurations; uses removable, hot-swappable 2.5in SATA drives that are compatible with the company's complete HD line of products.

+1 949 852 8404;www.ffv.com

Booth: C8016

ADAPTER

Maxell iVDR VC102

Direct-to-disk adapter provides reliability and ruggedness; has a current capacity of 250GB, enough space to record 19 hours of digital video, 110 hours of DVD-quality video or 20 hours of MPEG HD video; can withstand nonoperating shock of more than 2000Gs and operating shock equal to or greater than 350Gs; its temperature range is -40 to 70 degrees Celsius, which complies with MIL standards for thermal shock.

+44 1923 777171

www.maxell.com

Booth: C8737

Satellite equipment, services

SNG UPLINK SYSTEM

SIS LIVE uPod Micro

Available in .75m antenna, 1m antenna and 1.3m antenna models for full-bandwidth broadcast applications and IP; enables broadcasters to provide live HD/SD coverage on demand; packaged in carry-on trolley case weighing less than 50lbs; combines SNG technology with an integrated bookings process for optimum satellite bandwidth optimization; features single-button control and built-in GPS to lock onto any fixed or inclined satellites to ensure fully automated acquisition.

+44 1908 865500;www.sislive.tv

Booth: SU1920

MOBILE BROADBAND SATELLITE SERVICE

Stratos BGAN X-Stream

Allows a guaranteed minimum symmetrical video streaming rate of 384kb/s, with up to 450kb/s expected under optimal conditions; is supported only by Class 1 BGAN terminals; access to BGAN X-Stream does not require an additional external antenna or any other supplementary hardware.

+44 203 367 0900

www.stratosglobal.com

Booth: OE1720

SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS

NPR Satellite Services

Provides the satellite capacity for building, servicing or expanding a satellite network; offers nationwide coverage to meet the video, audio and data distribution needs of broadcasters and network operators.

+1 202 513 2604;www.nprss.org

Booth: SU6913

SATELLITE SERVICE

On Call Communications QuickSPOT On Demand

Always available and ready to use; within minutes of deploying a QuickSPOT antenna, the system is ready to begin transmitting HD/SD video feeds along with providing IFB-compatible phone lines and Internet access; pay-for-what-you-use billing system offers flexibility to access satellite time per minute without prescheduling or purchasing discounted prescheduled blocks of time; allows delivery of video content originating within the QuickSPOT network to virtually any organization connected to a terrestrial fiber network in the United States and many international destinations; enables broadcasters to transmit directly from the field to the studio over a highly secure connection.

+1 949 707 4729;www.occsat.com

Booth: OE910

Studio and support products, multi-image displays

VIDEO PLAYBACK DEVICE

Alcorn McBride SetPlayer HD

Provides eight channels of on-demand, flash-based video to multiple monitors in a compact package; stores video clips on CompactFlash; features component, HDMI, HD-SDI outputs, SD monitor outputs for each channel and unbalanced, balanced and digital AES/EBU audio inputs; accepts black burst, composite and trilevel sync reference inputs; stereo and Dolby audio can be multiplexed with the video and output as digital bit streams; responds to contact closures, RS-232/RS-422, MIDI and Ethernet; can be controlled by existing transport controllers via VDCP.

+1 407 296 5800;www.alcorn.com

Booth: SL2605

LCD MONITORS

PENTA HD2line PRO

Suitable for reference and mastering applications such as studio production, OB vans, master control, post production, high-end editing, telecine and quality control; all displays feature DVI-I, VGA and CVBS inputs as standard; a multiformat HD/SD-SDI input supports data rates up to 3Gb/s and is available as an option; the latest addition is a fiber-optic input module, available also as an option; the SDI board automatically recognizes the format of the incoming signal and displays it accordingly or in line with the settings for that specific format.

+49 8165 647290

www.penta-web.com

Booth: N1023

LCD MONITORS

JVC G series

Feature 3G and dual-link HD/SD-SDI (1080p/60 4:4:4) inputs; the 17in DT-V17G1Z and the 24in DT-V24G1Z are designed for broadcast, studio, mobile and field applications that demand accurate color reproduction for critical image evaluation; feature a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, vectorscope with selectable size and position, advanced audio level meter and LTC/VITC time code support; the LCD panel provides improved picture quality and maintains accurate color reproduction at wide viewing angles.

+81 45 450 2310;http://pro.jvc.com

Booth: C4314

UNINTERRUPTIBLE POWER SUPPLIES

Staco Energy Products UniStar C Series/III Series

Rated at 1kVA, 2kVA or 3kVA; include hot-swappable batteries, internal battery charger, emergency shutdown and programmable receptacles; protect from outages and irregularities in incoming line voltages from 60VAC to 144VAC (120VAC input) or from 120VAC to 288VAC (230VAC input) at 45Hz-65Hz; smart battery management system continuously monitors battery status and recharges whenever necessary; features easy-to-read, front-panel LCD display and system alarms.

+1 937 253 1191

www.stacoengery.com

Booth: C1148

3G-SDI PROCESSOR

TV One C2-6204

Has four 3G-SDI inputs plus a DVI-I input to place up to four windows on a single DVI-I/3G-SDI output; each window is powered by a CORIO2 scaler; supports 3G-SDI resolutions up to 1080p60; high-performance deinterlacing with motion-adaptive noise reduction is available for interlaced SDI and YPbPr sources; provides DVI-I output and duplicate 3G-SDI capable output and audio metering capability from embedded audio on the video sources.

+44 1843 873311;www.tvone.com

Booth: C3943

MULTIVIEWERS

Apantac Tahoma-LI

3G-ready family with looping inputs auto-detects four to 32 video inputs (HD/SD-SDI/composite); supports DVI, HDMI and VGA outputs up to 2048 × 1080; includes built-in video and audio alarm detection; incorporates a built-in CATx extender, which allows digital 1080p signals to be extended up to 115ft.

+33 6 2483 0742;www.apantac.com

Booth: N4029

FLAT SCREENS

Autoscript LED TFT-Plus

Range includes 8in, 12in, 15in and 17in versions; feature an illuminated control panel for easy visibility in dark studio conditions; feature LED technology, which offers advantages for display longevity, performance, reliability and “green” energy savings.

+44 20 8891 8900;www.autoscript.tv

Booth: C6025

MULTI-IMAGE DISPLAY

Harris Predator II-GX

HD control and monitoring solution; available in a 1RF or 2RU frame, making it ideally suited to outside broadcast vans, production centers, monitoring facilities or master control rooms that require a flexible, scalable architecture; allows for the expansion of inputs to match growing monitoring needs, including optional computer graphic input cards, which allow DVI-I or VGA sources to be monitored alongside video; features low system latency and easy reconfigurability; offers built-in autosensing support for multiple input video and audio standards, embedded and discrete audio monitoring, SNMP-based alarms and aspect ratio management.

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

MONITORS

Marshall Electronics ORCHID

Fully-featured broadcast LCD rack-mount monitors; available in different sizes; include a real-time waveform monitor, real-time color vectorscope, 16 64-segment tricolor audio meters and a tricolor tally indicator; offer on-screen time code, seven assignable GPI inputs and adjustable color temperature, as well as an auto-sensing front-panel headphone jack and auto-sensing rear unbalanced stereo output.

+1 310 333 0606;www.lcdracks.com

Booth: C8931

LCD MONITOR

TVLogic XVM-245W

Uses 24in 1920 × 1080 color-critical monitor featuring 10-bit LCD, RGB LED backlight, HD/SD input support including 2K; includes two auto-sensing HD/SD-SDI, component, composite, S-video, RGB, DVI-I and HDMI with HDCP inputs, fully automated calibration with integrated 3D LUT, SMPTE-C, REC 709, DCI-P3 and EBU color-space support, internal waveform/vectorscope, interlaced field mode and 3G dual-link 4:4:4 option.

+1 818 567 4900

www.tvlogicusa.com

Booth: SL6514

TECHNICAL FURNITURE SYSTEM

TBC Consoles IntelliTrac

Front and rear device tracks allow unlimited lateral positioning of critical monitors; rack bay turrets may be easily upgraded or relocated; full range of articulating arms for distance, height and tilt control may be used for mounting flat-panel monitors, speakers, phones and task lighting.

+1 631 293 4068

www.tbcconsoles.com

Booth: C12626

KVM EXTENDER

Thinklogical VelocityKVM

Extends KVM, DVI and analog video, USB, audio and serial signals up to 350m using standard 50um multimode fiber, 1000m using eSX+ multimode fiber and 40km using single-mode fiber; allows for full-frame-rate transmission of uncompressed DVI with no frame dropping; features USB 1.1, USB 2.0 and DDC2B/EDID compliancy as well as local KVM ports..

+49 89 30638130

www.thinklogical.com

Booth: SL4729

MONITORS

Marshall Electronics Quad-Viewer

Full-resolution monitors with IMD; available in different sizes; allows viewing of four different inputs at once with three different layouts to choose from; does not require external under monitor display; supports the following protocols: Image Video, NVISION, TSL and MEI; offers a full-resolution 1920 x 1200 display; new unique RotoMenu feature enables fast, direct and easy menu navigation.

+1 310 333 0606;www.lcdracks.com

Booth: C8931

AMOLED MONITOR

TVLogic LEM-150L1

Uses a 15in AMOLED screen at native 1366 × 768 resolution; features include 100,000:1 contrast ratio, two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and outputs, one DVI input, one HDMI input with HDCP, analog/component/composite/S-video/RGB inputs, 1:1 pixel mapping modes for SD/HD audio disembedder and built-in speaker, fully automated color calibration utility, 3G/dual-link 4:4:4 and 1080p60 compatibility, built-in waveform/vectorscope, time code display, dynamic UMD support, closed-captioning support and 16-channel embedded audio level meter.

+1 818 567 4900

www.tvlogicusa.com

Booth: SL6514

3-D

3-D FIELD FIBER TRANSPORT

MultiDyne LiGHTBoX

A 3-D field fiber transport system; features more signal paths for HD video, audio and data; fully customizable and offers virtually any signal configuration; can also be linked via tactical fiber cable to the MultiDyne DVM-2500, HD-1500, HD-3000 and HEMC-4000; provides a high-quality signal throughput and the opportunity to integrate almost any solution from the MultiDyne product line, including the new DVI-6000 and COMMS-2000 products; equipped with a rugged case, making it highly weatherproof for outdoor and remote location broadcasting.

+1 516 299 8293;www.multidyne.com

Booth: C7637

3-D LCD MONITOR

Panasonic BT-3DL2550

A 25.5in 3-D LCD production monitor with full 1920 x 1200 resolution; features professional connectivity, including dual HD-SDI and DVI interfaces, exceptional color performance and a ruggedized frame; includes two HD/SD-SDI inputs, component and RGB, as well as standard RS-232C (9-pin) and GPI (9-pin) remote inputs, headphone jack, green and red tally lamps on the front panel; has an embedded audio decoder onboard (through its headphone jack), time code display, closed caption (through video input only), audio level meter display of up to eight channels.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3712

PRODUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIO

Evertz

Designed to assist broadcasters with transition to 3-D broadcasting; products range from contribution and acquisition to distribution and multiviewing.

+44 118 935 0200;www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602

TBCs, frame syncs, conversion equipment

MULTIFORMAT, MULTIPURPOSE CONVERTER

Brick House Video Proteus

Based on an advanced Motion Adaptive Standards Converter; offers full format conversion, frame synchronizing, TBC, video and audio proc amps, audio delay, aspect ratio conversion and bi-directional standards conversion; addresses lip-sync errors with an optional audio delay featuring both tracking and block delay.

+44 1962 777733

www.brickhousevideo.com

Booth: N4019

CONVERTER/SYNCHRONIZER

Harris X50

Cost-effective, single-channel platform that delivers the quality and functionality of a1RU processor; includes integrated color correction as standard and optional 3Gb/s and fiber-optic I/O in an energy-efficient package; other features include up-, down- and crossconversion, eight analog and four AES inputs and outputs, 16 channels of embedded audio processing, control and monitoring via a built-in Web server, support for AFD and two fully controllable aspect ratio converters; can be incorporated easily into the workflow of any broadcast environment.

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

MULTIPATH VIDEO CONVERTER/FRAME SYNC/DECODER

Evertz HD2014

Integrates four independent paths of video processing, which can be fed from four different input signals; each processing path includes full frame sync and up/down/crossconversion capabilities in addition to noise reduction, video proc and video enhancement capabilities; optional MPEG-2 and H.264 flex modules accept ASI input signals and generate decoded baseband video that can then be sent to conversion engines.

+44 118 935 0200;www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602

VIDEO LEGALIZER

Eyeheight legalEyesFC

Offers composite, RGB and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalization, all with user-adjustable soft clipping; supports PAL and NTSC composite domains and the company's proprietary advanced nonlinear predictive filtering process, which reduces the risks of content rejection.

+44 20 82 552 015

www.eyeheight.com

Booth: N4019

CONVERTERS/EXTENDERS

PESA VidBlox series

Designed for transport of high-speed digital formats supporting pixel resolutions up to 2560 × 1600 at 60Hz over a single coax or fiber-optic transports; the dual-link DVI converter/extenders feature 3G-SDI technology; VidBlox-TX series provide high-end signal conversion of Dual-Link DVI, VGA or component video to HD-SDI/3G-SDI; the VidBlox-RX series converts HD-SDI, Dual Link HD-SDI or 3G-SDI to Dual-Link DVI, VGA, RGB, or component video formats; each module can work independently for standalone applications, or multiple modules can be configured into a system for routing high- end computer graphics in I/O configurations up to 1024 × 1024.

+1 256 726 9200;www.pesa.com

Booth: N4123

CONVERTERS

PESA QuadBox series

Fiber media converters with three new product offerings — a 4 × 4 coax switch box, a 4 × 4 fiber switch box and a two-channel bidirectional fiber/coax extender; supports video formats from 143Mb/s to 3Gb/s; provide equalized and reclocked video signals for SMPTE 259M, 292M and 424M or can be set to by-pass mode if needed; for 3-D requirements, the units are excellent for long-reach signal distribution, allowing up to two dual-link HD-SDI channels to be distributed over fiber for distances up to 10km.

+1 256 726 9200;www.pesa.com

Booth: N4123

SLOW-MOTION REPLAY SYSTEM

NewTek 3PLAY

Delivers synchronized, continuous recording and display of up to three video streams; connects to any switcher and supports the output of either a single stream or all three streams to the switcher; replays are easily organized in separate lists using color-coding to distinguish teams, players, games periods, event types and highlights; supports 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratios.

+1 210 370 8220;www.newtek.comBooth: SL10814

3G SDI A/V CONVERTER

TV One C2-2375A

Provides high-quality, bidirectional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats; features include up/down/crossconversion; I/Os can be SD/HD/3G-SDI, DVI, composite video, YC, YUV, YPbPr or RGB.

+44 1843 873311;www.tvone.com

Booth: C3943

UP/DOWN/CROSSCONVERSION CARD

Cobalt Digital Fusion-3G 9900 Series UDX

Supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI, fiber and analog I/O and AES and analog I/O; takes the input video and performs high-quality deinterlacing and video scaling; AFD processing engine performs reliable, accurate ARC changes with no user input; features advanced audio-processing options allowing routing, gain, delay and mixing as standard features; video options include color correction, wings keying, general-purpose keying and test signal generation; audio options include Dolby E and AC-3 decoding/encoding, Linear Acoustic UPMAX upmixing and AEROMAX loudness processing.

+1 217 344 1243

www.cobaltdigital.com

Booth: N2830

SHORT-DELAY DOWNCONVERTER

Crystal Vision Q-Down 3G

Downconverts 1080p 3Gb/s, 720p HD and 1080i HD at 50Hz and 59.94Hz, with the downconverter bypassed if the input is SD; provides input loop-throughs and three downconverted feeds; HD video inputs can be configured as mixtures of digital HD, RGB and YUV, while SD outputs can be configured as mixtures of SDI, composite, Y/C, YUV and RGB; features fixed video delay settings including minimum (16 or 52 SD lines), fixed (52 SD lines) and frame; can deal with any 3Gb/s or HD or SD aspect ratio conversion requirements.

+44 1223 497049

www.crystalvision.tv

Booth: N820

DUAL DE-INTERLACER/SCALER

Daitron i-Chips IP00C811

Features a built-in video decoder, ADC, CPU and LVDS Tx; supports PiP, PoP with inputs and output up to 1080p/WUXGA/2K1K progressive or 1080i; additional features include MPEG noise reduction, edge enhancement, xvYCC deep color processing, high-color bitmap OSD, 90-degree image rotation, mirror image, keystone correction and edge blending; suited for video walls applications.

+1 503 682 7560;www.daitron.com

Booth: SL10723

SCAN CONVERTER

Ensemble Designs BrightEye Mitto

Makes it easy to choose the desired video output format, 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s HD-SDI or SD-SDI; possesses proprietary scaling technology and exclusive multitap filtering; the region selected for output determines if the scan converter acts as an upconverter or downconverter; the filters automatically adjust in accordance with the conversion being performed; the included software allows users to simply use a mouse to select which part of the computer video they want to output to HD or SD video.

+1 530 478 1830

www.ensembledesigns.com

Booth: N1929

STANDARDS AND FORMAT CONVERTERS

Snell CVR800 and TBS800

CVR800 frame rate and format converter and TBS800 format converter and synchronizer both offer a range of features and functionality, including support for 3Gb/s operations and composite video I/O; offer user-controllable enhancement tools to enable users to obtain their preferred visual effect.

+44 118 986 6123

www.snellgroup.com

Booth: N1820

SDI-TO-HDMI CONVERTER

LYNX Technik yellobrik CDH 1811

Ideal for converting any SDI video signal (up to 3Gb/s 1080p60) into a standard HDMI signal for monitoring and display; also ideal as an integrated SDI fiber transmission system with HDMI confidence monitoring; an optional fiber interface allows the module to be used for monitoring fiber connections and also function as a fiber converter; the HDMI output displays the native input resolution, so no scaling artifacts are introduced.

+49 6150 18170;www.lynx-usa.com

Booth: N5011

LOUDNESS CONTROL

Miranda Technologies Automatic Loudness Control (ALC)

Prevents excessive jumps in program-to-program and channel-to-channel loudness levels; available for multiple Densité interfaces; three ALC solutions are available: ALC with Linear Acoustic AEROMAX processing, ALC with Junger Level Magic processing and ALC with Miranda's low-cost, high-performance wideband audio processing; operation can be based on either set-and-forget or actively managed processing modes.

+44 1491 820 000;www.miranda.com

Booth: N2515

Telco, IPTV and mobile video equipment

REMOTE MONITORING

Bridge Technologies microVB

Enables IPTV operators to gather data about the performance at the viewers' set-top box, using a cost-effective, user-installed monitoring device; now available with a traffic module option that provides real-time sniffing capability and comprehensive view of traffic, in addition to video at the subscriber premises, to provide remote identification of all types of traffic that may be affecting video service quality.

+47 22 38 51 00;www.bridgetech.tv

Booth: SU4310

FLYAWAY KIT

SIS LIVE RouteCase

Supports production needs of live event staging, sporting events and newsgathering; can handle asynchronous inputs in a mixed-format environment with simultaneous SDI and analog outputs for streaming and uplinks; incorporates a wireless camera link and quad-split monitoring; offers three full channels of A/V processing with mains/battery operation, talkback and remote control.

+44 1908 865500;www.sislive.tv

Booth: SU1920

IP VIDEO TRANSPORT

Nevion VS901-Ix-GE

Provides high-quality JPEG2000 compressed SD/HD video and transport over IP; its low latency and high visual quality is the ideal solution for interactive or any delay-sensitive applications; guarantees the highest possible visual quality with absolute minimal degradation through multiple encode/decode cycles; provides optimum source content for final encoding via MPEG-2/H.264 and distribution to the home.

+47 33 48 99 99;www.nevion.com

Booth: N4624

MPEG-2 TO H.264 TRANSCODERS/MPEG-2 TO MPEG-2 SCALERS

DVEO MPEG Gearbox

Available in ASI-to-IP, ASI-to-ASI and IP-to-IP systems; transcodes one HD (720p) stream or two SD streams into H.264 and outputs the streams over ASI or IP; receives uncompressed HD-SDI at up to 1.485Gb/s; I/O format can be MPEG-2 or H.264; will work as a PAL to NTSC converter; transcodes at bit rates of 64kb/s to 12Mb/s; supports SNMP, SD/HD input, up to 720p HD output, AAC or MPEG/AC-3 transcoding or pass-through audio and resolutions of SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, SIF, VGA or any custom size up to 720p.

+44 800 471 9988;www.dveo.com

Booth: SU2709

PORTABLE FLY PACK SYSTEM

Bexel Hercules

Designed to meet the demand for HD production facilities in hard-to-access production spaces for sports, entertainment and reality TV; features lightweight HD technology, an LCD monitor wall, working positions incorporated into custom equipment racks and optimized rack design and mechanics; can be set up quickly, is flexible and can handle many different types of production requirements.

+1 818 388 9919;www.bexel.com

Booth: C6419

H.264 VIDEO-OVER-IP DISTRIBUTION SOLUTION

HaiVision Network Video Video Furnace System 5.5

Supports MAKITO H.264 encoder to manage and distribute live video to computers and set-top boxes, to create scheduled playback channels for enterprise TV and signage, and to record content and deliver VOD; controls direct, secure distribution of SD and HD video to InStream player and STINGRAY set-top box; Playback Manager supports scheduled channels for IP video broadcast and signage; Media Server leverages H.264 to enable HD VOD; enhanced with network video recording functionalities, including API-enabled management by third-party systems, ad hoc and pause/resume recording, bookmark insertion with annotations and publishing.

+1 514 334 5445;www.haivision.com

Booth: SL4424

PSIP GENERATOR

Triveni Digital GuideBuilder

Now offers new mobile services features; provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data; enables unified fixed and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities in a single platform; includes the addition of electronic service guide functionality to ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.

+1 609 716 3500

www.trivenidigital.com

Booth: SU3202

IP VIDEO PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Panasonic 50 series

An IP and Serial-controlled video production system; includes the AW-RP50 remote camera controller, the AW-HE50 multiformat HD/SD camera with an integrated pan-tilt-zoom mechanism, and the AW-HS50 sub-compact live switcher with built-in multiviewer.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3712

MULTI-IMAGE DISPLAY/MONITORING SOLUTION

Evertz MViP

Targeted at applications where simple, efficient monitoring of audio and video from an IP transport stream is required; developed for digital headends, IPTV networks and sites using IP for distribution with a requirement to monitor and display audio and video along with fault information and transport details on a DVI-based monitor.

+44 118 935 0200;www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602

Test & measurement equipment

AUDIO LOUDNESS CONTROL SOFTWARE

VidCheck VidChecker

Checks audio and video quality parameters of media files and dynamically corrects audio that exceeds given loudness and peak levels; can intelligently correct video problems using new algorithms and correct limit violations while maintaining the integrity and quality of the picture; available as VidChecker Spot for commercial advertisements and VidChecker Pro for longer program content.

+44 7502 470565

www.vidcheck.com

Booth: N4019

SPECTRUM ANALYZERS

Bird Technologies SignalHawk series

Now includes a dedicated rack-mounted version, built using the same analysis engine but with no display or keypad; the SH-36S-RM includes Ethernet and USB connections for local and remote communication; users can remotely analyze the radio frequency spectrum; measure intended and interfering signals; remotely display signal amplitude versus frequency, and save traces to your PC; eliminate trips to difficult remote locations; manage multiple sites from one centralized location.

+46 708 33 33 71

www.bird-technologies.com

Booth: C454

WAVEFORM MONITORS

Tektronix WFM8200 and WFM8300

Provide high-quality, real-time, automated 3Gb/s SDI eye pattern display and jitter measurements; feature advances in color grading with new patented Luma Qualified Vector and Spearhead Gamut displays; WFM8300 also provides multirate HD/SD-SDI and 3G-SDI color bar and pathological signal generation capabilities.

+44 1344 392000;www.tek.com

Booth: N2522

SCOPE

Blackmagic Design Ultrascope

A 3Gb/s SDI and optical fiber SDI scope designed for editors and colorists; plugs into any compatible Windows computer with a 24in monitor; can display six live scope views simultaneously; includes 3Gb/s SDI plus 3Gb/s optical fiber SDI; auto detects SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI inputs.

+44 1565 830049

www.blackmagic-design.com

Booth: SL6020

HANDHELD TEST INSTRUMENTS

Anritsu Spectrum Master MS2712E/MS2713E

Eliminate multiple test sets; can be configured to include two-port transmission measurements, spectrum analysis, interference analyzer, channel scanner, gated sweep, CW signal processor and power meter; a GPS receiver can be added to both models; feature AM/FM/PM analysis capabilities.

+44 1582 433 200

www.us.anritsu.com

Booth: C560

TEST & MEASUREMENT EQUIPMENT

Cobalt Digital Audio Loudness Meter

Provides a flexible, comprehensive solution for ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment; features true peak-level detection, error tracking and logging, and an intuitive interface with touch-screen control; ensures thorough audio level and LFKS assessment information; is available on a number of Cobalt 9000 Series cards.

+1 217 344 1243

www.cobaltdigital.com

Booth: N2830

MONITORING/LOGGING SOLUTION

Volicon Observer

Includes a new intuitive user interface supporting both the Windows and Mac operating systems; integrated export functionality to H.264, Flash, or MPEG-4; and new powerful search and scheduled recording capabilities; captures, stores and indexes broadcast content from multiple channels, offering users simultaneous, 24/7 access to video from their desktop computers; allows users to efficiently monitor and troubleshoot transmissions, ensure compliance, verify advertising broadcasts, and track and analyze viewer ratings.

+1 781 221 7400;www.volicon.comBooth: SU5302

MULTICHANNEL HD/SD WAVEFORM MONITOR/5.1 AUDIO METER

DK-Technologies PT0760M

Each of the inputs is completely independent of the other and is able to automatically recognize and adjust to the incoming signal without affecting the other input channels; can display the constituent parts of the image, R, G, B, Cb, Cr and Y; provides highlighting of the detail within the signals to make errors easier to see and user-adjustable color gamut alarms that are displayed via a highly-visible red flash; embedded audio from each of the four input channels can be de-embedded (maximum 16 channels), and signals can be routed to the audio metering and to an output card for audio monitoring on an external device.

+45 44 85 02 55

www.dk-technologies.com

Booth: C1751

T&M DEVICE

Harris Videotek VMM-4SNY

Test and measurement device for Sony LCD monitors; provides a cost-effective alternative to test equipment housed in separate rackmount units; offers HD/SD-SDI capabilities and optional 3G-SDI; enables waveform, vector, gamut, timing, picture, alarms or audio to be viewed in a quadrant or as individual full-screen displays and can meter 16 channels of embedded audio; functional control is enabled through a standard Ethernet connection via a Web browser or an optional remote control panel (RCU-CMS).

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

TS MONITOR

Triveni Digital StreamScope RM-40 2.0

The latest software release introduces several new features designed to minimize operating costs for broadcast and cable operators while addressing key issues in the delivery of a quality viewing experience; new features include Live Services Manager and thumbnail views of the RM-40 real-time stream monitoring appliance that enable users to confirm with a quick glance that video is present; also decodes closed-captioning data with rules-based alerts if data should fall out of compliance, reducing the manual workload necessary to maintain required closed-captioning information.

+1 609 716 3500

www.trivenidigital.com

Booth: SU3202

TV transmitters, feedline, antennas, towers, services

DISTRIBUTION AMPLIFIER

ESE DV-212

A 1 × 12 3G/HD/SD SDI distribution amplifier with a loop through input; provides cable equalization, reclocking and distribution; distributes one 3G, HD or SD SDI input signal to 12 outputs; the video signal can be reclocked before distribution or distributed without retiming the input signal; in reclocking mode, it automatically detects and reclocks the 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s, or 3Gb/s signal.

+1 310 322 2136;www.ese-web.com

Booth: C6437

VHF TRANSMITTERS

Harris Platinum VHF transmitter

Available in both liquid-cooled, high-power and air-cooled low-power models; feature PowerSmart technology for efficiency and reliable operation; both of these solid-state transmitters incorporate the Harris Apex M2X multimedia exciter to support a wide range of global digital standards — including ATSC, ATSC M/H, DVB-T/H, ISDB-TB, FLO, DMB, DAB, CMMB and CTTB; software upgrades allow easy migration to different modulation requirements.

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

MICROWAVE LINK SYSTEM

Nucomm ChannelMaster Lite

Available in single-, dual- or tri-band configurations, using frequency bands from 1.5GHz to 15.4GHz; features adjustable long-GOP encoding — including I, P and B frames — improving video quality as well as offering a low delay mode; the encoder can be purchased as HD/SD or SD only; for increased flexibility, a wide array of inputs are provided, including composite video/audio, SDI (with de-embedded audio), ASI and 70MHz.

+1 908 852 3700;www.nucomm.com

Booth: C6419

TRANSMITTER

Axcera 6X series

The high-powered, liquid-cooled TV transmitter offers high power density in a small footprint, with N+1 power supplies for reliability, hot-swappable amplifiers for simple maintenance, and a broadband combiner for future upgradeability; available in power levels up to 7kW DVB, and 17kW analog in a single cabinet, with multicabinet configurations available for higher power levels.

+44 23 8048 4000;www.axcera.com

Booth: SU2908

SIX-WAY DIVERSITY RECEIVER

RF Central RMR X6-II-D4

Features on-screen display of stream data, Ethernet monitoring for remote access and IP encapsulation for Internet broadcast; available as a stand-alone COFDM receiver with ASI output, with an MPEG-2 internal SD/HD or integral MPEG-4 SD/HD decoder; includes compact chassis and OLED display.

+1 717 249 4900;www.rfcentral.com

Booth: C6419

UHF/VHF LOW-POWER TRANSMITTER

Rohde & Schwarz R&S SCx8000

Supports ATSC, ATSC Mobile DTV, DVB-T/H and MediaFLO as well as analog TV standards; implements a module-based, air-cooling concept; integrates an RF splitter and combiner solution in the amplifier modules; can be switched from analog to digital transmission at any time by remote or manually; power output stage comes equipped with broadband precorrection; features power output of up to 450W or 300W with one amplifier in UHF range, or up to 900W with second amplifier; amplifiers come equipped with two power supplies.

+1 410 910 7800

www.rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

Booth: SU3717

RECEIVER/DECODER

Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies XBT 704

In analog operation, receives an RF input signal and delivers it through its output connectors; acts as a bypass for the RF analog signal; in digital operation, receives an RF digital input signal and decodes the contents; extracts a program from the bouquet and delivers it into an ASI output signal; signal feeds a transposer; features two-channel balanced analog audio output and doubled SDI interface for digital video with embedded audio.

+39 030 358 2225;www.screen.it

Booth: SU4908

Video editing systems

FINAL CUT PRO PLUG-IN

Grass Valley Connect

Plug-in for Final Cut Pro users; increases productivity and provides new performance benefits when working with Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage area networks; the latest version 2.0 adds tighter newsroom computer integration with K2/Aurora news systems, via the MOS protocol, to tightly link scripts with audio and video clips, making digital news production easy and getting news content to air much faster and more efficiently.

+33 1 34 90 31 00

www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

PCI EXPRESS EDITING SOLUTION

Blackmagic Design Multibridge Eclipse

External PCI Express capture and playback solution instantly switches between SD, HD and 2K, in 4:2:2 or 4:4:4 video quality; connects to PC or Mac with high-speed 10Gb/s PCI Express for editing system, or use independently as a bidirectional SDI video converter; features 3Gb/s SDI, HDMI and analog editing with 16 channels of audio.

+44 1565 830049

www.blackmagic-design.com

Booth: SL6020

EDITING SYSTEM

Grass Valley EDIUS 5.5

PC-based nonlinear editing software; now includes real-time, full-resolution AVCHD editing already released for the EDIUS Neo 2 Booster package; ideal for professional and prosumer videographers who shoot and edit AVCHD video and need native real-time performance when editing material compressed with the AVCHD format; is now Windows 7 compatible.

+33 1 34 90 31 00

www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

Video routing

I/O BOARDS

Utah Scientific

Designed for the UTAH-400 router; allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to the existing analog and digital video (up to 3G) and analog and digital audio options.

+1 801 575 3770

www.utahscientific.com

Booth: N4511

SWITCHER

Panasonic AW-HS50

The IP-capable HD/SD live, portable switcher offers four HD/SD-SDI inputs and one DVI-D input, as well as a built-in multiviewer display; features a built-in frame-synchronizer for each input, two HD/SD-SDI outputs and one scalable DVI-D output; provides IP links to the new AW-RP50 remote camera controller, enabling automatic selection of the currently controlled P/T/Z camera video on the switcher's aux bus.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3712

ROUTERS

Blackmagic Design Videohub

Routing switcher features up to 144 inputs, 288 outputs, 144 deck control ports, and auto switching SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI, all in a compact rack-mount chassis; reclocks the SDI video signal for long cable lengths; enables users to send one SDI video connection to as many outputs as wanted, so multiple people can access any SDI video source, all at the same time.

+44 1565 830049

www.blackmagic-design.com

Booth: SL6020

CONTRIBUTION ENCODER

Ericsson CE-xH42

Features include future-proof 3G/s hardware with a software upgrade path to enhanced features, encoding efficiency that allows for migration of the highest-end MPEG-2 HD 4:2:2 links to MPEG-4 AVC, stand-alone box operations for point-to-point links and plug-and-play expansion slots for a fully integrated, upgradeable solution.

678-812-6300;www.ericsson.com

Booth: SU3308

MULTIPLEXER

Nevion VS908-Ax-GE

The single-slot Ventura card aggregates eight ASI (EN50083-9) video streams onto a single Gigabit Ethernet link; complies with Professional MPEG Forum CoP-3 (SMPTE-2022-2/SMPTE-2022-1) specifications for IP encapsulation and FEC, thus protecting against network congestion and ensuring packet transmission; transports single or multi-program transport stream (TS) and assigns port bandwidth through configurable channel bit rates with 1kb/s resolution.

+47 33 48 99 99;www.nevion.com

Booth: N4624

FIBER AND COAX SWITCHERS

PESA 384X720

Cheetah line of fiber-optic and coax-based matrix switchers for end-to-end digital transmission of computer video and 3G-SDI / HD-SDI digital video; the Cheetah 384XR can expand from 16 × 16 up to 384 × 720 and supports switching transports for 3G-SDI, dual link HD-SDI and the latest 3-D stereoscopic requirements; features front-loaded and accessible matrix cards, power supplies and control cards.

+1 256 726 9200;www.pesa.com

Booth: N4123

PORTABLE VIDEO SWITCHER

FOR-A HVS300HS series

The newest addition to the company's Hanabi series; the small,1RU main frame is packed with features including frame synchronizing and resizing engine on every channel, which allow any SD equipment to be used in full HD mode; has plenty of wipe patterns, including 2-D and 3-D DVE transitions; features a keyer with chroma key, DSK, dual picture in picture, 16-channel multiviewer and still stores.

+1 352 371 1505;www.for-a.com

Booth: C5219

VIDEO PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Broadcast Pix Slate V8

Features a new user interface and enhancements to its Fluent Multi-View, Clip Store and Macros workflow tools; new options extend control to ViewCast streamers and Telemetrics camera control systems; will run on upcoming 3G systems; Fluent Multi-View has an updated look that is easier to read and customize; any element can now be resized; colors can be changed for window borders and backgrounds; new alignment tools make it easy to optimize across as many as four monitors.

+1 978 600 1100

www.broadcastpix.com

Booth: N4506

ROUTER

Harris Platinum router

Embedded audio processing router; offers savings in terms of cost, space, power and complexity; internal TDM audio routing means no external audio frames are required; standard I/O modules are retro-fittable with internal mux/demux modules for up to 16 channels of audio per video I/O; features new “green” coax and fiber modules, enabling savings of up to 3W per module and up to 128 modules per frame; new powerful database editor features fast “Excel-like” functions to speed configuration and editing.

+44 118 964 8000

www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

SWITCHER/MIXER

Panasonic AG-HMX100

A low-cost HD/SD digital A/V mixer that incorporates a built-in multiviewer display output and combines high-quality video switching and audio mixing features; offers a flexible use interface and supports SD, HD, and 3D HD formats; supports multiple camera workflows, from production, to corporate A/V projects, to wedding and live events; can switch 3D HD video.

+44 844 844 3856

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Booth: C3712

3G HD/SDI ROUTING SWITCHER

Sierra Video openGear routing switcher

Passes 19Mb/s SDI to 3G/s HD-SDI video; available in 8 × 4, 8 × 2, 4 × 4 and 4 × 2 I/O configurations; features include reclocking, automatic input equalization and dual reference inputs; compatible with Dashboard control software; can be controlled via RS-232/422 or with a remote-control panel.

+1 530 478 1000

www.sierravideo.com

Booth: SL4505

Wire, cable, connectors

Connectors

Fischer Connectors AluLite series

Aluminium engineered metal connectors; 50 percent lighter than typical metal connectors; the ultra light, compact connectors offer excellent strength-to-weight ratio; ideal for handheld material, mobile equipment, batteries and power supplies, trollies, rack-mounted units or auxilary equipment; easily integrate with high- profile product designs, while also offering a flexible color-coding system; rugged, sealed up to IP68 and operational from -50°C to +150°C; can withstand the harsh field conditions of outside broadcasting.

+44 23 9245 9600

www.fischerconnectors.co.uk

Booth: C11724

SMALL-DIAMETER CABLE

Optical Cable High-Density Bend-Tolerant Cable

Designed for use in truck, LAN, data center, 40/100GigE and other applications where small size, light weight and small bend radii are needed; increases capacity in tray systems, improves cable management, increases cooling efficiency and reduces cost for under-raised-floor cabling systems; offers superior performance with negligible loss; exceeds ITU-T-G.657.A2 standards for bending performance; has a tighter bend performance than many similar products.

+1 540 265 0690;www.occfiber.com

Booth: SU8823

Note: Booth numbers are provided by NAB and are current as of press time. Every effort has been made by Broadcast Engineering to ensure the accuracy of these listings.