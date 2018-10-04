NAB Show NY: Riedel to Showcase Bolero Wireless Intercom System

BURBANK, Calif.—Riedel Communications will be on the NAB Show New York exhibit floor demonstrating Bolero, a six-channel, DECT-based wireless intercom system in the license-free 1.9 GHz frequency range. Bolero is now available as a standalone wireless solution or it can be fully Artist-integrated using a standards-based AES67 IP network.

Decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom frames equipped with AES67 client cards, which create an integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with roaming capabilities. By using multiple AES67 switch cascades, Bolero can accommodate large areas and long distances. To the system, the beltpacks look like Riedel Artist panels but are wireless, which the company says provide interoperability, programmability, flexibility and user mobility. A reprogrammable FPGA future-proofs Bolero antennas by permitting upgrades for future networks.

Bolero uses a high-clarity 7 kHz voice codec to provide both higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum. The company reports the codec has excellent latency characteristics providing lip sync-free communications, while offering processing efficiency, providing outstanding beltpack battery life, and saving DSP processing power for other functions. The codec produces audio clarity scores

Riedel will be on the show floor in booth N545.

