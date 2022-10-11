NAB Show NY: Media Links To Feature 4K JPEG-XS IP Media Gateway
Product uses JPEG-XS to deliver high-quality images and low-latency processing for remote production
KAWASAKI, Japan—Media Links will highlight its 4K JPEG-XS version of the MDP3020 MAX IP Media Gateway at NAB New York 2022, Oct. 19-20, at the Javits Center.
Leveraging JPEG-XS’ high-quality image compression and ultra-low latency processing characteristics, the MDP3020 MAX is well-suited for live, remote production broadcast applications in which network edge bandwidths are typically constrained and time-sensitive, immediate interaction between the studio and venues is a necessity, Media Links said.
The MDP3020 MAX is a SMPTE standards-based gateway device designed to address the need for cost-effective, remotely configurable and protected 4K video-over-IP services at the network edge. The MDP3020 MAX processes up to two incoming 4K, 12G SDI video/audio streams by first applying JPEG-XS compression and then encapsulating this content into packets for transport over an IP network, it said.
Other features include:
- 10GbE/1GbE data port
- dual 10GbE optical interfaces to support network redundancy along with seamless protection switching (aka hitless media processing or SMPTE ST 2022-7)
- redundant power capability
- integrated frame synchronizer.
The seamless protection/hitless switching function operates on all media, including video, audio and data, and prevents signal disruption in the event of intermittent problems in any one of the two diverse IP network paths, it said.
TV media service providers and broadcasters are using the MDP3020 MAX IP Media Gateway around the world for sports and remote production environments.
See Media Links in NAB New York booth 715.
More information is available on the Media Links website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.