NAB Show NY: JVC Introduces Dockable Bridge for Pro HD, CONNECTED CAM Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.–At the 2018 NAB Show New York, JVC will debut the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge, a Dual Link bonded LTE uplink that connects directly to its 800 and 900 Series cameras. It supports live HD streaming from multiple JVC cameras to HD-SDI decoders or IP video server at the station, as well as Facebook Live or other CDNs.

Featuring Peplink’s patented SpeedFusion VPN Bonding technology, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge—an upgraded version of the ProHD Dockable Bridge introduced last year—combines multiple cellular, wired, and Wi-Fi connections to create a robust and secure VPN connection, making it ideal for live ENG reports or webcasts, according to JVC.

The self-contained SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge, positioned between the battery and ProHD GY‑HM850/890 or CONNECTED CAM GY-HC900 camera body, plugs into the camera’s USB or LAN port. It can also be detached and used with other IP-enabled CONNECTED CAM, 4KCAM, ProHD, and JVC PTZ camera models. Plus, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge functions as a secure, battery-powered hotspot in the field, and its Wi‑Fi‑First feature bonds to local or public hotspots when available to reduce cellular data charges.

Equipped with dual cellular modems with redundant SIM slots, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge accepts SIMs from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. It aggregates up to four different network links (LTE x 2, plus Wi-Fi or Ethernet), and supports global LTE coverage for worldwide operation. Other features include internal MIMO high efficiency antennas, two RJ-45 connectors for wired LAN/WAN connections, and a built-in GPS receiver for tracking the unit’s location with the ProHD Bridge Command Center.

“The SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge Bridge is the best choice for stations that rely on run-and-gun coverage,” said Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, JVC Professional Video. “It connects directly to our 800 and 900 Series cameras, so you don’t need to carry additional equipment. You get a reliable, convenient, and affordable live broadcast alternative to microwave and satellite.”

Available in versions for Anton/Bauer or V‑mount batteries, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge is available now and has an MSRP of $3,495.

JVC will demonstrate the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge at its booth N333 at NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-18 at the Javits Convention Center.