NAB REPLAY: PICK HITS
Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium
Adobe Systems
408-536-6000
www.adobe.com
Software solution for video and post production features productivity enhancements that accelerate workflow; the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine broadens its graphics processing unit hardware support to include laptops and more supported cards, and allows users to open projects faster, get real-time feedback with more GPU-accelerated features and work more smoothly at 4K and higher resolutions; new trimming and editing tools provide more precision and control; now includes Adobe Audition for both Mac and Windows platform, as well as expanded After Effects capabilities.
Samurai
ATOMOS
+61 3 92520605
www.atomos.com
Portable touchscreen 10-bit HD recorder, monitor and playback device captures video and audio directly from any camera with HD/SD-SDI; encodes in real time to the Apple ProRes format and records onto low-cost, removable 2.5in hard disks; features a high-resolution 5in HD/SD-SDI monitor; provides all of the features of the company's Ninja 10-bit field recorder, monitor and playback device, as well as time code, genlock, screen flipping, 3-D support (with two genlocked Samurais), 14.4V compatibility and the ability to work with multiple synchronized units; offers 24psf support with 24/60i 3:2 pull-down removal on capture and SDI loop through.
ATEM Television Studio
Blackmagic Design
408-954-0500
www.blackmagic-design.com
Live production switcher combines a professional switcher with a broadcast-quality H.264 encoder so users can perform live multicamera production and broadcast encoding for the Internet in one product; includes six video inputs with both broadcast SDI and consumer HDMI inputs for cameras and computers; all inputs feature auto resync; is a 1RU chassis with software-based control panel for Mac OS X or Windows; features include upstream chroma keyer, two media player frame stores, downstream keyers, full transitions and fade to black; built-in Multi View allows 10 channels of video with custom labels and tally indicators to be displayed on a single HDMI television or monitor.
MD-DUCC
Decimator Design
+61 2 9011 1035
www.decimator.com
Multidefinition down/up/crossconverter is designed to be a low-cost solution to convert any video format/frame rate to any video format/frame rate; auto detects 3G, HD or SD (26 formats in total); features include 10-bit data path and multipoint interpolation, motion-adaptive deinterlacing, text overlays and adjustable graticules generator; provides 16:9, 14:9 and 4:3 aspect ratio conversion support, with individual selection for HD to HD, HD to SD, SD to HD and SD to SD conversions; offers 16-channel audio metering, with any of the four audio groups individually selectable; includes power supply, HDMI cable, USB cable and mounting bracket.
HyperDeck Studio
Blackmagic Design
408-954-0500
www.blackmagic-design.com
Uncompressed 10-bit broadcast recorder for solid-state disks; features dual slots to allow automatic recording onto the next disk when one record disk fills, allowing unlimited duration recording; features a VTR-style design with function buttons, a jog wheel for jog and shuttle, and external RS-422 control; high-resolution LCD screen displays time code and transport information as well as a full-color thumbnail preview of the current clip in record and playback; fits easily into an OB truck or master control room; with 3Gb/s SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, the unit works with most cameras, decks and monitors; comes standard with a USB connection for software updates and settings.
DK Meter
DK-Technologies
602-748-4299
www.dk-technologies.com
Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) is no bigger than a smartphone; designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness; two versions are available: the DK1, which is ideal for users working in stereo, and the DK2, which is aimed at the burgeoning 5.1 surround-sound market; comes with its own desk mount; digital audio inputs; is supplied with ITU, EBU and ATSC loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales; is USB-powered; features selectable reference frequencies, adjustable reference level and variable gate settings.
Gemini 4:4:4
Convergent Design
720-221-3861
www.convergent-design.com
Video recorder records 10-bit uncompressed 4:4:4/4:2:2 video in most popular HD/2K/3G formats, including 1080p24 and 1080p50/60, with up to 16 channels of embedded audio and time code; has slots for two removable 1.8in solid-state drives, enabling recording in either parallel mode (instant backup) or spanning mode (longer record times); includes recording, playback, image processing, dual HD/3G SDI I/Os, HDMI-out and consumer-level audio I/O; consumes 8W to 15W of power; features S-Log support, with user-programmable viewing LUTs that can be enabled selectively for either HD-SDI output.
Avenue
Ensemble Designs
530-478-1830
www.ensembledesigns.com
Router is made of a highly flexible matrix that allows users to configure the number of inputs and outputs that are needed for the installation; the basic size is 8 × 2; user-configurable input or output ports can be added; any size from 8 × 2 up to 28 × 2 or 8 × 22, or any sizes in between, such as 10 × 5 or 15 × 15, can be configured; supports SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI, DVB-ASI and 310M signals; includes a real-time, thumbnail display for use in broadcast television and post-production applications; optional Clean Switch provides full frame synchronization, allowing the router to switch cleanly between asynchronous sources.
OvertureRT LIVE
Evertz
905-335-3700
www.evertz.com
Channel-in-a-box is an HD/SD multi-input switching device that offers advanced branding capabilities, including character generation for real-time updating of text; features an internal H.264/MPEG-2 video playout server, DVE effects for squeezeback and reveals, partitioned storage for online video playout and animated graphics playout, simultaneous playout of HD and SD content with internal conversion; redundant power supplies; provides hot-swappable 1TB of local storage for video and graphics content, upgradable to 2TB.
Linear Tape File System
IBM
914-499-1900
www.ibm.com/media
File system directly accesses and manages LTO Ultrium 5 tape drives, tape libraries and their data; enables tagging of files with any text, allowing for more intuitive searches of cartridge and library content; built on the LTO-5 tape format standard; features 1:1 mapping of tape cartridges to file folders and tape libraries; provides the ability to create a single file system mount point for a logical library managed by a single instance of LTFS, running on a single computer system; provides for caching of tape indices.
MediaFUSE 2.0
Grass Valley
530-478-3000
www.grassvalley.com
Automated content repurposing and multidistribution system is a hardware and software platform that enables TV broadcasters and all multiplatform content providers to automatically convert linear content and stream it live using Flash, HLS-5 (for HTML-5) and Windows Media formats; each format can feed multiple streams that can contain unique ads and content, replaced automatically, on the fly; devices such as the Apple iPad, iPhone and Google Android can all have their own customized stream; MediaFUSE ShowBUILDER feature enables users to assemble individual clips or files into highlight montage shows with pre- and post-rolls, interstitial ads and other content.
Nucomm Newscoder 4
Integrated Microwave Technologies
908-852-3700
www.imt-broadcast.com
Compact, low-power, HD/SD video/audio encoder; delivers MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding, enabling broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit SD content; can attach to a broadcaster's legacy BAS equipment, whether in an ENG/OB truck, helicopter or camera back transmitter; accepts either SD-SDI or HD-SDI inputs, plus embedded audio; features two RS-232 ports, one for remote control and a second for user data; employs AES encryption, preventing unauthorized viewing of the signal; includes a video test pattern generator.
RAW Steel
Hoodman
310-220-8608
www.HoodmanUSA.com
Ruggedized, steel-plated, SDHC card line is designed to withstand the rigors of the professional photography/videography environment; based on the company's chip on board technology, which provides extra room for a reinforced internal housing structure and protects sensitive flash components from harm; offers Class 10 speed; an Epoxy assembly adds strength while making the enclosure waterproof; available in four models: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB capacities.
RF Central microLite HD Elite
Integrated Microwave Technologies
908-852-3700
www.imt-broadcast.com
Complete video RF link in a portable package; includes the company's microLite HD transmitter and microLite HD receiver; receiver and transmitter are available in both the 5.8GHz unlicensed or 2GHz licensed bands; features ergonomic mounting; a configurable DC power cabling system and AC power supply gives users many options when connecting the system in the field; adapters and cables can be mixed and matched between the receiver and transmitter for flexiblity; is packaged in a waterproof Pelican case that is custom-fitted for all the accessories.
LV5770
Leader
714-527-9300
www.LeaderAmerica.com
Multimonitor simultaneously monitors two 3G/HD/SD-SDI sources and displays picture, waveform, vector, 5-Bar, Cinelite and status individually or in various screen combinations; features include a built-in XGA display, as well as autonomous monitoring and error detection; a USB connector allows the use of a jump-drive for storing captured screens, presets and software/firmware updates; Ethernet connectivity enables remote control over the Web; optional digital and analog I/O provides for built-in de-embed and digital-to-analog audio conversion.
PDP 24W
Penta Studiotech
936-828-6830
www.penta-web.com
Multiformat HDTV/SDTV LCD monitor is part of the HD2line Pro line; 24in monitor is based on the company's high-precision 16-bit display engine and 10-bit full HD panels; uses a modular slot design; inputs and outputs can be configured according to individual needs; three board slots are available; optional input/output boards can be installed in any board slot, and in almost any combination; uses a unique 1-D and 3-D LUT to reproduce precise color gamuts to conform to SMPTE and ITU standards; features include multiformat signal support, split-screen display, time code display and a 16-channel audio level meter.
LiveTouch
LiveTouch Broadcast Solutions
732-560-3928
www.livetouch.tv
Touch-screen hardware uses an advanced multitouch sensing display that can sense up to 32 points of simultaneous touches with accuracy and precision; applications include news, sports, maps, traffic, elections, newspaper review, business or any interactive TV show; for election coverage, the system receives real-time polling results from leading news agencies and is fully customizable to work with any country's map and election system; brings graphics and animation control into the studio, with real-time updates from indexes such as NASDAQ and Dow Jones.
Rx range
Phabrix
+44 1635 276302
www.phabrix.com
Product range includes the Rx2000 2U dual screen test and measurement system, Rx1000 1U rasterizer and Rx500 1U half-rack rasterizer; allows engineers to add different modules to personalize the company's new technology to suit different broadcast environments; modules can include analyzers with physical functions (eye and jitter), separate generator modules and Dolby; each module has its own FPGA, so it's not slowed down by needing a separate motherboard; the Rx chassis itself defines the standard of either SD/HD or 3G-SDI; any modules added later assume the supported standard.
AG-AF100
Panasonic
877-803-8492
www.panasonic.com/broadcast
AVCCAM video camera incorporates a 4/3in, 16:9 MOS imager; records 1080/60i, 50i, 30p, 25p and 24p (native) and 720/60p, 50p, 30p, 25p and 24p (native) in AVCHD's highest-quality PH mode (maximum 24Mb/s); is 60Hz and 50Hz switchable; maximizes the potential of its high-resolution image with built-in ND filtering and dramatically reduced video aliasing; standard professional interfaces include HD-SDI out, HDMI, time code recording, built-in stereo microphone and USB 2.0; features two XLR inputs with +48V Phantom Power capability and 48kHz/16-bit two-channel digital audio recording; supports LPCM/Dolby-AC3; offers SDXC media card compatibility.
RadiantGrid Platform 6.5
RadiantGrid Technologies
877-828-0094
www.radiantgrid.com
New media automation platform addresses the growing demand for file-based workflow in automation and distribution; platform now links NLE systems, archive servers, and playout servers and other content distribution servers; integrates with business systems such as broadcast trafficking systems; integrates critical production and distribution processing components under one simple user interface, which executes workflow requirements in parallel; includes live SDI capture, quality analysis, and video and audio processing.
Carbonite
Ross Video
613-652-4886
www.rossvideo.com
Pproduction switcher is based on the same multidefinition production engine used in the company's Vision Octane; series includes two choices of panel size combined with a 16- or 24-input chassis; Carbonite 1 is a 1MLE panel with 16 direct access source buttons, full panel mnemonics and Ross Panelglow RGB buttons; the control surface has direct access to two full MLEs; the switcher's ergonomic panel offers 24 direct access buttons, full mnemonics, PanelGlow, three-axis joystick and Ross faders; also includes a browser-based, multiuser GUI that can be instantly accessed from a Mac, PC or a Apple iPad.
BVM-E250
Sony
201-930-1000
sony.com/professional
Master monitor employs Sony's Super Top Emission OLED technology to deliver deep black with high dynamic range, quick response with virtually no motion blur, and a wide color gamut and accurate picture reproduction; 24.5in monitor offers full HD 1920 × 1080 resoluton, 100cd/m2 brightness and 89/89-degree viewing angle; a dedicated 12-bit output accuracy digital signal processing engine features a nonlinear cubic conversion color-management system designed to provide uniformity, smooth gamma performance and picture quality consistency; inputs include two 3G-SDI one HDMI and DisplayPort, plus four option slots.
ArtiSAN DR-4100
SAN Solutions
775-745-8734
www.sansolutions.com
Dual-channel digital disk recorder features a video server for post-production, quality control and broadcast environments; offers ingest and playback direct to and from Avid Media Composer and Apple final Cut Pro nonlinear editing systems, high-quality content delivery, simultaneous video capture and playout, video proxy generation on ingest, two independent video channels, closed-capture decoding and playout option, and VTR machine control via RS-422 9-pin or remote user interface application; supports uncompressed file sequences and a multitude of codecs and file formats; offers variable rate play, loop play, clip and playlists; provides up to 20TB 6Gb SAS, RAID 5 protected storage or SAN attached option.
PMW-F3K
Sony
201-930-1000
sony.com/professional
Compact camcorder is equipped with a Super 35mm sensor, which is the same size as Super 35mm film and has been specifically developed for digital cinematography; comes with three lenses: 35mm, 50mm and 85mm, and T2.0; a PL mount adapter provides compatibility with 35mm lenses, including prime, digital cinematography and still lenses; offers native 23.98p recording; can capture images at frame rates from 1fps to 60fps in 720p, in increments of 1fps, onto a single card; features compatibility with SxS PRO and SxS-1A memory cards; includes a 3.5in color 1920 × 480 pixel LCD viewer.
Signal-RapidFI
Signal Telecommunications
212-217-1900
www.signal3g.com
Satellite-uplink-truck replacement system enables live electronic newsgathering to be achieved from anywhere a wireless signal is available; the system consists of three devices: a camera mount video-audio encoder with WiFi output antenna, a relay unit and a receiver unit; the relay unit receives the WiFi live feed and forwards it to five cellular GSM/CDMA modems: 2G, 3G and 4G (LTE and WiMAX); the receiver unit stays in the TV headend and outputs the live feeds via SDI/composite ports; features include one-touch operation, forward error correction, jitter cancellation, multilevel redundancy and hot standby.
SR-R1000
Sony
201-930-1000
sony.com/professional
Storage unit is the first memory-based studio deck from the SRMASTER product family; has four slots for SRMemory cards, which can record at sustained data rates up to 5Gb/s; can be configured with up to four input/output ports, each of which can handle a 3-D feed; provides 4K recording and playback, 16-channel audio, 4TB removable storage, network capability, and format converter and multimonitor output; simultaneous recording and playback of multiple streams from a single SR-R1000 makes it ideal for a range of studio, live and post-production applications.
USBPre 2
Sound Devices
608-524-0625
www.sounddevices.com
New version of the USBPre; two-channel USBPre 2 is a high-resolution, portable hardware interface for Mac- and Windows-based digital audio; interfaces professional microphones, line-level sources, consumer audio electronics and digital sources with Mac OS and Windows computers via USB; features discrete-transistor microphone preamps with 24-bit converters and sampling rates up to 192kHz; peak limiters, high-pass filters and a 15dB pad add overload protection; all analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion is done outside of the computer, in the USBPre 2.
AMP2-16V series
Wohler
510-870-0810
www.wohler.com
Audio/video workstation offers simultaneous multiformat audio metering and management, quick program listen selection, loudness metering of the selected program, mixing and routing freedom; features such as downmixing provide compatibility with external surround-sound systems; enhancements to the platform include easily customizable displays of SMPTE 2020 metadata, flexible channel phase monitoring and the ability to store 32 complete system configurations for instant recall; enables users to mix, sum and route program audio live without the need for a separate audio console; multiple card slots allow for flexible and cost-effective configuration.
Observer TS
Volicon
781-221-7400
www.volicon.com
MPEG (ASI/IP) transport stream logging system gives broadcasters, networks and cable operators the ability to capture full-resolution MPEG transport streams and generate low-resolution proxy content and accompanying metadata; incorporates complete stream, search, analyze, clip and publish functionality, all from within a Web-based user interface; complements Volicon's existing Observer Enterprise systems; enables networks and broadcasters to increase logging density, accommodate high-resolution content repurposing, directly monitor native MPEG ASI/IP handoffs, and inspect and export transport streams, all while operating over a LAN or WAN.
Presto
Wohler
510-870-0810
www.wohler.com
Video switcher accepts up to 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals in a compact 1RU frame; displays video on screens that are themselves buttons; pressing one button switches that input, both video and associated audio, to a pair of reclocked outputs for routing and/or monitoring on a larger device; because each button is a mini video screen, users don't have to worry about switching to the wrong source; LED indicators identify currently selected source; high-quality OLED screens enable easy identification of content; features rear-panel inputs to activate front-panel dimming and/or lockout; designed to provide affordable confidence monitoring for server and IT-based playout systems.
WO Master Control
WideOrbit
415-675-6700
www.wideorbit.com
IT-based system offers an alternative to traditional master control equipment; fully integrates IT and DTV hardware and software into a single-rack solution; its streamlined architecture enables the system to feed and control up to four channels per server of HD/SD, including master control switching, graphics and automation per server; each server has automation and content storage onboard along with live master control switching, picture-in-picture and branding graphics; uses low-cost, off-the-shelf servers and provides direct-to-storage file transfer from edge servers with no transcoding required.
Video delivery cloud
ZiXi
877-494-9426
www.zixi.com
Software solution allows broadcasters to transmit video in full HD to multiple end-to-end locations globally over the Internet; enables a limitless spectrum of broadcast applications for content contribution, distribution, playout services, newsgathering, and live and on-demand multimedia delivery; transmits securely and flawlessly while enabling networks to extend their reach and flexibly at anytime from anywhere, by bringing video signals to the headend inception points of any distributor; designed to enable broadcasters to reduce costs by replacing expensive trunk lines and increase revenue by offering new services.
