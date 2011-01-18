NAB Invites Technology Innovation Awards Nominations



The NAB is accepting nominations through March 4 for its NAB Technology Innovation Awards.



According to an announcement, “NAB presents the award to organizations that bring advanced technology exhibits and demonstrations of significant merit to the NAB Show. The nominated exhibit should present advanced research and development projects in communications technologies that have not yet been commercialized.”



Last year’s recipients were South Korea’s Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and the Georgia Institute of Technology. ETRI demonstrated technologies that enhance the ATSC DTV system, including increasing the data capacity of the system; GT showed a hand gesture-based, wireless, touch-free human-TV interface that uses a standard webcam.



Recipients in 2009, the award’s first year, were the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology and the NHK Science and Technical Research Laboratories, both in Japan.



The 2011 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas. The Technology Innovation Awards are to be presented on April 13 at the NAB Technology Luncheon.



