NAB 2011 SPECIAL REPORT

REFERENCE RECORDER

360 Systems MAXX-2020HD

Reference recorder provides lossless recording and playback of many HD video formats, including paired channels for 3-D; accepts images in any color space with 8, 10 or 12 bits; doesn't compress the image; two channels can be used for independent HD-SDI streams, as a 3-D pair or as a single 3G channel, and two recorders can be synchronized for dual-3G operation; features HDMI monitor outputs, 16 channels of 24-bit audio, slow motion, nine-pin control, LTC time code, file trimming and playlisting.

818-991-0360;www.360systems.com

VIDEO SYSTEM

Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000

Fully-integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery; combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

+33 2 99 27 30 30

www.thomson-networks.com

FIELD RECORDER/MONITOR/PLAYBACK

Atomos Ninja

Portable touchscreen professional 10-bit HD recorder, monitor and playback device captures video and audio direct from any camera with a clean HDMI output; encodes in real-time to the visually lossless Apple ProRes format, onto low-cost, removable 2.5in hard disks in Apple ProRes; battery-looping technology means that users never have to interrupt a Ninja recording to swap power cells; rugged aluminum body.

+61 3 92520605;www.atomos.com

3-D CAMCORDER

Panasonic AG-3DP1

3-D twin-lens P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder with 10-bit, 4:2:2 independent-frame, full 1920 × 1080 resolution; provides AVC-Intra recording; includes two 1/3in, full-HD 2.2 megapixel 3-MOS 3-chip imagers with enhanced sensitivity and a 20-bit DSP; in AVC-Intra 100/50, it records in 1080 at 59.94i, 29.97pN, 23.98pN, 50i and 25pN, and in 720p at 59.94p, 50p, 29,97pN, 23.98pN and 25pN plus variable frame rate recording.

877-803-8492

www.panasonic.com/business-solutions

AUDIO LOUDNESS

Eyeheight KARMAudioAS

Plug-in for Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools that performs offline scaling of an entire program file to match audio loudness to a target LKFS level; performs 8X oversampling true-peak analysis; corrects for true-peak overshoots.

+44 208 255 2015;www.eyeheight.com

PLAYOUT SYSTEM

Pixel Power ChannelMaster

Integrates storage, graphics, DVE, subtitling, master control, live feed and long-form video playout within a single dedicated hardware platform; features Clarity graphics engine, providing sophisticated levels of branding and promo graphics capability.

818-276-4515;www.pixelpower.com

CONTENT STORAGE MANAGEMENT

Front Porch Digital DIVArchive 7.0

Interfaces via 1/10G Ethernet and 4/8G Fibre Channel networks to connect diverse media infrastructures with NAS, SAN and data tape storage systems; supports complex DPX packages with as many as 1 million individual files per DIVArchive object, frame and path-based partial-restore operations; also supports desktop browsing of DCP and IMF-formatted files; implements the company's Archive eXchange Format technology, which is designed to protect, preserve and facilitate the exchange of content among storage systems.

303-440-7930;www.fpdigital.com

BATTERY ADAPTER

Anton/Bauer QR-DSLR

Designed for Canon EOS 7D, EOS 5D-Mark II and EOS 60D HDSLR cameras; provides 7.2V power to the camera via the Canon DR-E6 coupler and 14.4V power via the PowerTap for accessories, on-board monitors and external hard drives; counter balanced; mounts to most third-party support rigs; Logic Series battery's LCD indicates remaining run-time for all items being powered.

203-929-1100;www.antonbauer.com

MULTICHANNEL PLAYOUT

Evertz OvertureRT LIVE

Cost-effective, multichannel H.264/MPEG-2 video playout server with integrated master control; supports dynamic channel branding, captioning and subtitling; has a multiport internal video server supporting a wide range of file formats; seamlessly plays out a mixture of SD and HD content with still graphics, multilayer advanced graphics and character generation.

905-335-3700;www.evertz.com

COFDM RECEIVE SYSTEM

IMT Nucomm 12-Way Passive Tracker Receive System

Autonomous COFDM central receive system is designed to simplify mobile-to-fixed and mobile-to-mobile signal acquisition; consists of an array of antennas, adaptive digital signal processing and maximum ratio combining techniques; requires users to simply set the operating frequency to work the system; the passive tracker analyzes the RF landscape and identifies and eliminates unwanted signals before they can impair reception, allowing for spatial separation and frequency reuse.

908-852-3700;www.imt-broadcast.com

VIDEO SWITCHER INTERFACE

FOR-A HVS-350HS

Interface enables the HVS-350HS HD/SD digital video switcher to control the Abekas Mira production server; users can review a list of clips, set in/out points and control clip playback from up to four independent video channels through the switcher's HVS-350U control panel or HVS-35GUI remote-control software.

714-894-3311;www.for-a.com

STORAGE MANAGEMENT

Quantum Extended Data Life Management (EDLM)

Automates the integrity checking of tapes that reside in the Scalar i6000, improving resiliency and helping to protect archived content; integrates with StorNext archiving software to automatically migrate content from a suspect tape based on the results of an EDLM scan; enables policies to be set that automate the entire scanning process of data archived on Scalar i6000 libraries; operates concurrently in the background; works with LTO-2/3/0/5 tapes of all brands.

949-856-7800;www.quantum.com

LOUDNESS ANALYZER

RTW DigitalMonitor 10500X-PLUS

Features an integrated loudness measurement as per the recent ITU BS.1771 loudness standard for stereo signals; measurements can be selected as an alternative to peak-meter bar graphs; presets enable users to switch between the two modes at any time; selection of the new mode activates an ITU-compliant scale for the loudness display calibrated in loudness units or LKFS from -21 to 9.

+49 221 709 130;www.rtw.de

OMNIDIRECTIONAL CONDENSER MIC

Audio-Technica BP893

Features ergonomically molded earpiece and unobtrusive 1in boom, frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, maximum input sound level of 114dB SPL and signal-to-noise ratio of 68dB; offers pickup tailored for clear vocal reproduction; includes 55in attached miniature cable, which free end connects to the provided AT8539 power module via a locking four-pin connector; output of the power module is a three-pin XLRM-type connector; requires 11V to 52V phantom power for operation.

330-686-2600;www.audio-technica.com

IP VIDEO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Haivision Furnace 6.0

Provides the ability to record, distribute and play back multiple, synchronized HD H.264 media streams; features enhanced workflow and revamped InStream client/server player technology, which offers multistream support in a highly customizable player interface; simplifies the application of real-time metadata and automatic publishing of multistream content to authorized users; can be extended to capture more than two media streams.

514-334-5445;www.haivision.com

TELEPROMPTER

Autocue Starter Series Lite

Offers entry-level prompting for DV cameras, DSLR cameras and camcorders; includes an iPad, 10in and 17in model; iPad Lite enables users to transform their iPad into a portable teleprompter by using a secure, custom mounting plate positioned beneath broadcast-quality prompter glass; ideal for users working with smaller cameras in simple setups with limited budgets.

212-929-7755;www.autocue.com

REMOTE PLAYOUT SYSTEM

PlayBox Technology Remote Playout

Provides a tapeless, file-based operation that has two parts: one integrated with the broadcast center and the other at the remote site; at the broadcast center, it is fully integrated into the current or preferred systems, including traffic, storage, MAM, ingest, transcoding and file transfer systems; connects to the remote site's playout equipment via the public Internet.

404-424-9283;www.playbox.tv

HD WIRELESS CAMERA TRANSMITTER

VISLINK News and Entertainment LINK XP1310

Offers a cost-effective, Web browser-controlled, rapidly deployable wireless camera solution; includes HD-SDI, ASI, IP and composite video inputs as well as dual-input SD encoding; can transmit up to 200mW output, is field-upgradeable and is available in 2GHz and 7GHz variants; includes LMS-T technology, which ensures signal integrity and data rates with a greater range and no compromise in performance.

978-671-5700;www.vislink.com

TALLY LIGHT

Brick House Video TallyHo!

Wireless system offers camera operators remote on-air indication in the field; comprised of a base station with direct interface to the local vision mixer and a set of hot-shoe-mounted receiver modules.

+44 1962 777733;www.brickhousevideo.com

WORKFLOW TOOLS

Avid Interplay Production 2.4

Increases WAN workflow speed and interoperability; boosts system efficiency with support for third-party media transcode and transport applications; enhancements include support for high-speed transfers; has a scheduled delete function; provides direct streaming speeds of proxy-based workflows by streaming native low-res H.264 files through the Interplay Access media tool.

978-640-6789;www.avid.com

3-D MULTIVIEWER

Axon Digital Design SynView

Synapse-powered SynView multiview product line has been enhanced with 3-D multiviewing; set-up of the 3-D multiviewer is done through Cortex; two multiview inputs are locked to each other and displayed side-by-side; stereoscopic displays will then output a 3-D image; tallies, borders and UMD information also will be processed for 3-D display.

212-683-6724;www.axon.tv

1 MLE PRODUCTION SWITCHER

Ross Video CrossOver Solo

Features include 12 HD/SD inputs, internal multiviewer, two channels of 2D DVE, synchronization and up/downconversion, and four internal channels of media store for instant stills, keys and media wipes; has the same features and specifications of the CrossOver 12, but its main electronics and signal I/O are combined with the panel as a single unit, reducing cost and size.

613-652-4886;www.rossvideo.com

PL-MOUNT CINE-ZOOM LENS

Canon FK14.5-60

PL-mount lens provides wide-angle cine zoom features while maintaining its T2.6 maximum aperture over the entire focal range with the virtual absence of focus breathing; preserves a high MTF at wide-open apertures; exhibits well-controlled light distribution across the image plane; greatly curtails ghosting and veiling glare artifacts from strong light sources.

800-321-4388;www.canonbroadcast.com

VIDEO I/O MODULE

Harmonic Omneon MediaPort 7100

Provides multicodec support to streamline playout workflows and simplify the transition to HD; supports full SD and HD back-to-back DV and MPEG-2 playback in any combination; provides SD upconversion, HD downconversion and 1080i/720p crossconversion on every channel; features simultaneous SDI and HD-SDI outputs for every channel with no reduction in channel count.

408-542-2500;www.harmonicinc.com

MULTIVIEWER

Apantac TAHOMA-DL

Combines monitoring multimedia and broadcast quality inputs on the same multi-image display processing system; handles DVI, VGA, RGB, HDMI, Blu-ray DVD, DVD, component and S-video, as well as broadcast-quality 3G/HD/SD-SDI.

503-616-3711;www.apantac.com

CONVERGENCE PLATFORM

Harris Selenio

Integrated media convergence platform ideal for hybrid environments; combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression, and IP networking technology into a single platform; provides intelligent, efficient management of both IP, compressed and baseband signals; additional features include reduced control complexity, simple deployment and increased functionality in a smaller footprint.

800-231-9673;www.broadcast.harris.com

LCD DISPLAY

Azzurro OpticView Multi-Touch LCD

Designed for studio and weather sets, as well as for production rooms; available in 19in to 103in sizes; calibrated to SMPTE C standard; has optional HD/SDI inputs; features a fanless design; supports RS-232 control.

201-767-0850;www.azzurrosi.com

HD CAMERA

Ikegami HiMotion2 Super Slow-Mo

A cooperative development with NAC Image Technology; designed to meet specialized HD super slow-motion production applications; features a three-CMOS sensor camera head with built-in memory, delivering greater than 10X speed for super-slow-motion playback of HD sports action; dual format 1080i/720p camera offers parallel live and replay feeds for use as both a traditional portable/field HD camera and Super Slow-Mo camera that can work side-by-side with other Ikegami HD cameras on sports trucks.

201-368-9171;www.ikegami.com

TRANSPORT STREAM GATEWAY

T-VIPS TVG425

Designed for real-time contribution and distribution of video over IP networks; provides transparent handling of MPEG transport streams over ASI, IP/Ethernet and SONET/SDH; features input signal monitoring, flexible output diversity, dual network interfaces, input switching between redundant sources and bidirectional operation.

973-376-8282;www.t-vips.com

MONITORS

TVLogic TDM-243W, TDM-473W

TDM-243W (24in) and TDM-473W (47in) 2-D/3-D LCD broadcast monitors feature micropolarizing filters attached to the LCD panels in concert with polarizing 3-D glasses for seamless 2-D or 3-D viewing of one or multiple monitors; full 12-bit processing delivers smooth greyscale and color transitions; accepts multiple 3-D signal formats (3G, dual-link L/R, field sequential and side-by-side HD-SDI); built-in 3-D look-up table with preset or user-definable (via imported 3-D LUTs) color spaces allows for highly accurate color visualization in 2-D or 3-D modes.

818-567-4900;www.tvlogicusa.com

PEAQ MEASUREMENT

Video Clarity

ClearView family of A/V analyzers now features PEAQ audio objective perceptual quality measurement; ITU-R PEAQ model performs an objective measurement of perceived quality of wideband (up to 20kHz) audio signals using a computerized model of the human ear; processes the two audio signals to be compared and calculates a quality score similar to the mean opinion score that would be obtained from a formal subjective test.

408-379-6952;www.videoclarity.com

REMOTE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Calrec Hydra2 Operator (H2O)

Enhances flexibility of Hydra2 network router; allows the user to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface; users can set up routes and configure access rights to all desks on a given network, as well as enter networkwide I/O boxes and port labels for easy identification; offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, making them quicker and easier to locate; provides central management of network synchronization; uses Web technologies to allow network access from any browser; is compatible with all major operating systems.

+44 1422 842159;www.calrec.com

TIME CODE READER/GENERATOR

ESE HD-488

Reads and generates Linear Time Code (LTC) and RP-188; inserter mode provides the ability to superimpose time and/or user bits onto video with alphanumeric characters; video input and output are accessible via rear-mounted BNC connectors; time code input and output connectors on the rear panel are XLR.

310-322-2136;www.ese-web.com

SSD BROADCAST RECORDER

Blackmagic Design HyperDeck Studio

An uncompressed, 10-bit broadcast recorder for solid-state disks; offers 3Gb/s SDI and HDMI I/O; dual slots permit automatic recording onto the next disk when one record disk fills; features user-friendly VTR-style design with function buttons and a jog wheel, as well as external RS-422 control; high-resolution LCD screen displays time code and transport information plus a full color thumbnail.

408-954-0500;www.blackmagic-design.com

COMPACT WORKSTATION

HP Z210

Choice of Intel i3, i5, i7 and Xeon processors boosts performance over previous generation by 20 percent or more for many applications; graphics offerings include second-generation Intel HD graphics or 2-D and 3-D solutions from AMD and NVIDIA; new Intel HD graphics P3000 makes entry 3-D professional graphics more affordable; offers up to 16GB DDR3 ECC memory and high-speed storage up to 2TB.

866-625-0242;www.hp.com

HD-SDI COAXIAL CABLES

Clark Wire & Cable CD Series

Available in four sizes ranging from 23-gauge miniature to low-loss, 14-gauge RG11 coax; delivers electrical characteristics required for 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s uncompressed video transmission, meeting or exceeding SMPTE 292M and 424M standards; features gas-injected, precision 75Ω dielectric and 4.5GHz bandwidth; achieves low return-loss characteristics that minimize bit errors and jitter in the transmission line; outer jacket is constructed from a flexible, low-pressure PVC compound that is easy to manage and strip with manual or automated strippers; double foil and braid shield delivers the superior impedance-matching performance of a bonded foil shield while still being removable.

847-949-9944;www.clarkwire.com

NEWS PRODUCTION SUITE

Dalet Digital Media Systems Dalet News Factory

Applies the principle of story-centric production, in which all departments of the newsroom collaborate in a multimedia-oriented production; integrates desktop scripting with video and multimedia tools, providing a smooth, intuitive workflow, from ingest through automated playout and multiplatform delivery; automates many tasks and processes for additional efficiency; features full media and metadata tracking; provides a robust framework for managing assets and leveraging content to take advantage of new business opportunities.

212-269-6700;www.dalet.com

FORMAT CONVERTER

Doremi Labs Dimension-3D

Allows the conversion of any standard 3-D format to another, including changing of the frame rate; standard video formats are supported from high definition to 2K; accepts both dual- and single-stream, as well as HDMI inputs and outputs; enables double-stack 3-D projection; by encoding the left- and right-eye streams into a single HD-SDI stream and back again, the unit becomes ideal for recording 3-D content on standard HD tape and server technologies.

818-562-1101;www.doremilabs.com

AUDIO CONSOLE I/O UNIT

Solid State Logic Alpha-Link LIVE-R

Adds a set of redundant MADI fiber-optic connections to the existing I/O unit; reduces the number of cables required for redundant fiber system installation and doubles the amount of audio signals that can be passed between the C10/C100 and the B-RIO I/O unit; features MADI I/O locked to C10 HD/C100 HDS stable clock, 24 balanced analog I/O, 12 pairs of AES digital I/O, embedded control data to simplify cabling and operation, analog I/O metering via 24 tricolor LEDs, 2RU enclosure, and redundant PSUs.

212-315-1111;www.solidstatelogic.com

LOUDNESS METER

DK-Technologies DK Meter

A compact and portable audio loudness meter; meters stereo and 5.1 loudness based on ITU, ATSC and EBU recommendations; features digital audio inputs, selectable reference frequencies and reference level; offers variable gate settings; includes BBC, DIN, Nordic, ABC, DMU and DFS, LU, LKFS or LUFS metering scales; features a StarFish Surround Sound display in the DK2 model and vectorscope display in the DK1 model.

800-421-0888;www.dk-technologies.com

CONTENT CONTRIBUTION APPLIANCE

Digital Rapids MediaMesh TX

An extension to the MediaMesh business-to-business content delivery system; provides flexible, easy-to-use content delivery packaging and sending capabilities mirroring the features of the MediaMesh RX receiving appliance; features include content and metadata management, file conforming and transcoding, resource creation, quality control verification, playout, print-to-tape, and delivery to individual recipients or groups at the network edge; features an intuitive GUI.

905-946-9666;www.digital-rapids.com

PROJECTOR

Barco HDX-W14

Combines active three-chip DLP 3D and both wired/wireless control options in a single unit; features vivid imagery on any screen thanks to WUXGA resolution and 14,000 lumens light output; a built-in LCD screen enables image preview and quick control through smartphones and tablet computers.

678-475-8000;www.barco.com

AUTOMATIC QUALITY CONTROL

Hamlet VidChecker

Software tool identifies issues with video levels and audio loudness, and then offers automated correction; checks new content files as they arrive; operates directly on the file and assesses the content against the standard parameters determined by the user through a series of templates; among the options on each template is the ability to automatically correct video and audio errors.

866-442-6538;www.hamlet.co.uk

STEREO MICROPHONE CABLE

Belden 2222

Two-pair 26 AWG microphone cable can handle analog or digital audio; pairs are individually shielded and jacketed so they can be split out and individually connectorized in XLR or miniature connectors, or both pairs can be terminated inside a five- or six-pin XLR.

314-854-8000;www.belden.com

5.1 MONITORING SOLUTION

Genelec BroadcastPak

Comprises five 8030A biamplified monitors and a 7050B active subwoofer; 8030A features Directivity Controlled Waveguide flow-optimized reflex port design, die-cast aluminum structure, low-distortion drivers driven by dedicated 40W amplifiers, magnetic shielding, overload protection circuitry and versatile room response controls; 7050B extends LF response down to 25Hz; features five main input channels, LFE channel with 85/120Hz reproduction bandwidth selection, single 8in driver with 70W power amplifier, 25Hz to 85Hz frequency response and the ability to deliver short-term sine wave of 100dB SPL in half space at 1m.

508-652-0900;www.genelecusa.com

IP DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Grass Valley MEDIAEDGE

Multichannel, multi-location HD/SD video-over-IP system delivers both standard-definition and high-definition video using standard TCP/IP networks to SD/HD display devices; allows users to deliver content via video-on-demand (VOD), scheduled playback and live broadcast; follows industry standards such as the Synchronized Multimedia Integration Language (SMIL) protocol to manage digital signage content across hundreds of displays; includes software for content management.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

VIRTUAL SET EDITOR

NewTek TriCaster Virtual Set Editor (VSE)

Allows TriCaster TCXD850 and TriCaster TCXD300 users to customize specially designed TriCaster VSE sets to fit their production needs; VSE Sets produce real-time reflections and specular highlights, and provide users with a wide range of elements that they can edit; users can also add their own artwork to Layer Sets to create custom virtual sets for use in VSE; once a TriCaster VSE Set has been customized with Virtual Set Editor, users can export it for immediate use in their TriCaster live production.

210-370-8000;www.newtek.com

AUDIO SWITCHER

Sierra Video MADI-xx

A 128 × 128 MADI routing switcher with integral multichannel audio metering and signal fault alarms for up to 128 channels; allows users to monitor and interact with each audio signal within two 64-channel MADI feeds; designed for live sound, theaters, radio and TV, where MADI signals are increasingly employed, as well as for mobile production applications.

530-478-1000;www.sierravideo.com

ON-CAMERA MONITOR

Marshall Electronics V-LC70XP-HDMIPT

Allows camera operator to pass through the HDMI video input from the monitor to another monitor for a client, director, focus puller or crew/talent member to view on-location; includes composite and component inputs, HDMI pass through, DSLR ratio adjustment, adjustable backlight and markers, HDMI auto color space and ratio detect, manual gamma adjustment, image flip, and a power switch; features a 7in screen.

310-333-0606;www.lcdracks.com

CONTENT DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT

Signiant Content Distribution Management 9.0

New version includes Media Gateway module, which streamlines the transfer and sharing of large files between individuals and organizations; Resource Management module adds new capabilities for queuing delivery of assets and managing network bandwidth; expands integration with directory systems using enterprise-level authentication servers, resulting in enhanced security and allowing Signiant to be used by up to tens of thousands of employees within an organization.

781-221-4000;www.signiant.com

DVB-S2 MODULATOR

Sencore SMD 989

Packaged in a two-channel 1RU chassis; modulates two independent DVB-S2 FR transmissions; capable of VCM multistream satellite video delivery as well as advanced modulation such as 16APSK and 32APSK, minimizing overall transponder usage and reducing operating expenses; comes standard with ASI and IP inputs.

605-978-4600;www.sencore.com

HANDHELD CAMERA SUPPORT

Sachtler artemis

Designed to work with low-payload HDSLRs; carried in one hand, the system enables the operator to control the camera with the other; bow segments are machined out of one piece for stability, torsional strength and to prevent vibration during shooting; system's balance weights are fixed to an adjustable mount, which can be quickly fitted without tools; supports up to 6.6lbs.

845-268-0100;www.sachtler.com

DISTORTION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE

Rohde & Schwarz R&S FS-K130PC

Allows users to characterize and linearize amplifiers; compensates for memory effects exhibited by many of today's amplifiers; test setup consists of a spectrum analyzer, a signal generator and a PC; measures the amplifier's characteristics and calculates the correction required to attain a linear output signal.

410-910-7800;www.rohde-schwarz.com

HEADEND PLAYOUT SYSTEM

Miranda iControl Headend

Highly-automated headend and edge monitoring system for pay-TV operators; is based on three key new products — the iControl Headend, the Kaleido-IP multiviewer, and the EdgeVision probe and streaming encoder; provides advanced, end-to-end video signal path and QoE monitoring; operates with MPEG-2 and H.264 (HD/SD); accepts up to 64 SD programs or 24 HD programs.

514-333-1772;www.miranda.com

3-D TOOKIT

Teranex VC1-3DTK

3-D software application runs on the company's dual-channel VC100s; can flip the right or left eye horizontally and vertically, adjust for Inter-Axial Distance with separate horizontal and vertical adjustments, change the axial and toe-in rotation angles, and zoom or crop and adjust all video parameters to accurately match right- and left-eye camera streams; includes all the features of the VC1-3D-SYNC with +/-1 frame synchronizing capability, frame rate conversion and the ability to reference R/L eye signals to an external source or to the left-eye signal.

407-858-6000;www.teranex.com

AUDIO CONSOLE

Wheatstone Dimension One

Mixing console supports 1024 channels of digital signal processing; has 72 faders, all 5.1-enabled; motorized faders with layered surface enable each fader to control two sources, each of which can be mono, stereo or full 5.1; faders can be paged together or separately; accepts up to 3072 audio inputs.

252-638-7000;www.wheatstone.com

BROADCAST MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Myers Information Systems ProTrack TV

Integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructures such as automation, archive, accounting, PSIP and Web distribution platforms to optimize workflow efficiency and preserve current investments; crossplatform sales environment enables for unified contracts, invoices and affidavits across the entire range of station media offerings; provides accurate forecasting, availability monitoring, sophisticated spot placement and a full array of yield management reporting.

413-585-9820;www.myersinfosys.com

MASK FILTER

Jampro Antennas RCEC Mask Filter

Designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price and an output power of 5kW; cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts; high-Q cavities provide low pass-band insertion loss in a compact, 8in design.

916-383-1177;www.jampro.com

STUDIO FURNITURE

Middle Atlantic Products ViewPoint series

Modular design allows economical additions and limitless configuration choices; consoles are optimized for flexible flat-screen arrangements and ergonomically designed with the user in mind; fully welded bays provide a heavy-duty structure that can be assembled quickly; available with an 18in deep work surface or 34in desktop; variety of standard finishes available.

800-266-7225;www.middleatlantic.com

FIBER LINK

MultiDyne HD-3400

Supports 19.4Mb/s, 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 3G for 720p, 1080i and 1080p production with four analog or two AES channels of audio over one single-mode fiber; provides 24-bit audio processing; I/O handles analog or AES audio; HD-SDI path supports embedded audio; receiver features dual reclocked outputs, eliminating the need for an external HD D/A.

888-332-6779;www.multidyne.com

TRANSMITTER

Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies SDT Ark 6 series

Can be used as a transmitter, a heterodyne transposer, a regenerative transmitter and single-frequency echo canceller; implements DVB-T/T2, PAL, ATSC/MH, NTSC and ISDB-T modulations; allows selection of transmission modes in various ways: remotely, using a dry contact, via SNMP commands, via TCP/IP using the Web graphic interface, or even via a dedicated command inserted into the transport stream.

888-522-0012;www.screenservice.net

UNIVERSAL FRAME SYNC

AJA FS2

Universal frame sync and converter providing two completely independent channels; each channel supports virtually any input or output — analog component or composite, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dual-Link and HDMI I/O; each channel has its own still store, keyer and video proc amp/color corrector; provides dual-channel 10-bit up/down/crossconversion between SD and HD formats, including 1080p50/60; converts 3G/HD/SD video over fiber to and from SDI.

800-251-4224;www.aja.com

FILE-BASED WORKFLOW SYSTEM

AmberFin iCR Works

Includes ingest, transcoding, QC, versioning and format conversion tools; features multiformat, frame-accurate recording and playback with up to 16 channels of audio; also offers automated, real-time creation of low-resolution proxies at ingest and on demand, QC review at native resolution and transcoding to virtually every major file format; annotation that include user-definable annotation GUI, XML file publishing and the ability to call scripts to pull or push information form an existing database or MAM system.

+44 1256 317500;www.amberfin.com

LCD BROADCAST MONITOR

JVC Vérité

24in LCD monitor uses 10-bit 1080p processing, resulting in less than one frame of latency; features a 3G/dual-link HD/SD-SDI input for monitoring of 1080p/60 signals, plus component/composite and DVI-D inputs; includes built-in digital closed-captioning decoder, vectorscope, versatile audio monitoring and on-screen display of embedded time code.

800-582-5825;http://pro.jvc.com

TAPE STORAGE SYSTEM

Small Tree GraniteSTOR ST-Vault

First product in the line of GraniteSTOR Archive tape storage systems; includes the latest LTO-5 tape technology capable of storing up to 3TB per cartridge, all over Ethernet; achieves data transfer rates up to 1TB/hour by matching the host system to keep drives streaming while maintaining data integrity to and from the ST-RAID array; offers flexible configurations and a 6Gb SAS interface.

866-782-4622;www.small-tree.com

WIRELESS CONTROL SYSTEM FOR LENSES

Fujinon WL-325A

Includes a transmitter and a receiver; available for all Fujinon Digi-Power 2-D and 3-D lenses; can operate a lens smoothly and quickly from up to 300ft away; receiver automatically synchronizes to the transmitter after plug-in; the control operates the lens in the same way as if the operation were wired, with the same speed and smooth motion; runs on 2.4GHz frequency; does not experience interference from other pairing devices.

973-686-2405;www.fujinon

TWO-STAGE PNEUMATIC PEDESTAL

Shotoku TP200

Supports a wide range of camera configurations and a payload of 177lbs; offers maximum stability and operational flexibility; one-step foot brake and single-action cable enables precise movements and control for fast, easy positioning.

310-782-8491;www.shotoku.tv

CHANNEL-IN-A-BOX PLAYOUT SYTEMS

Snell

Turnkey channel-in-a-box playout systems are based on Morpheus automation technology and Integrated Content Engine (ICE); tailored to television news, sports and multilanguage playout; designed to enable regional media and broadcast companies to bring new channels to air more quickly and at a lower cost.

212-481-2416;www.snellgroup.com

MOBILE VIDEOTAPE INGEST FLY PACK

Alteran Technologies ViTaDi AutoPack

Updated four-channel Version 2.0 features revised master control that organizes and monitors the workflow process, multiclip capture mode, time code break mode and onboard storage; supports native file formats, including QuickTime, MXF and OP-atom; works with customer-supplied VTRs or with either automatic or semi-automatic ViTaDi playback configurations.

818-998-9100

www.alterantechnologies.com

VIDEO MONITORING AND LOGGING

Volicon Observer Scout

Video network monitoring device that enables broadcasters, networks, and cable and IPTV operators to proactively perform quality checks at AV service handoffs; intuitive Web-based interface enables operators to detect issues before their customers do; features include 24×7 local logging of all A/V content for up to three days, Web streaming of live or historical content, and logging at up to 30fps for frame level visibility; supports multiple users and streams per probe.

781-221-7400;www.volicon.com

DIGITAL MEDIA ENCODER

Fujitsu IP-9610

Scalable, flexible digital media processor and networking platform; optimized to meet growing demand for 10-bit 4:2:2 encoding and advanced H.264/Advanced Video Coding (AVC) in support of all broadcasting formats, including 1080p and stereoscopic 3-D television content; features advanced region-of-interest (ROI) video processing; integrated with high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, enabling users to customize their video content acquisition, processing and distribution applications.

800-626-4686;www.fujitsu.com

FIRMWARE UPDATE

Sennheiser Stand-alone Network

Allows ew 300 G3, ew 500 G3 and 2000 Series wireless systems to be networked and fully programmed without a computer; defines one receiver as the master, which distributes the recommended results of an easy setup frequency scan into all networked receivers connected via standard Ethernet cables and a switch; complete frequency coordinations can be programmed on the fly without the need for a computer running Wireless Systems Manager software; available as a free download.

860-434-9190;www.sennheiserusa.com

SCAN CONVERTER

Ensemble Designs BrightEye Mitto 1F

Brings YouTube, Skype, weather radar and viewer e-mails to video for on-air use; Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads can all be used as video sources; features SD, HD and 3G optical out; audio input accepts either AES digital audio or analog audio; audio is embedded into the SDI outputs.

530-478-1830;www.ensembledesigns.com

VIDEO SERVER TECHNOLOGY

Florical Acuitas

Commodity-based hardware video server technology provides reliable and affordable HD playout, graphics, effects and frame-accurate switching within the box; allows users to build an entire TV station for a quarter of the cost of traditional hardware and no longer be restrained with an infrastructure at one location; wake up components from anywhere with SMART Central technology that allows control of all channels from any station at anytime.

352-372-8326;www.florical.com

RAID STORAGE CONTROLLERS

ATTO Technology FastStream

Provide 8Gb/s Fibre Channel or 6Gb/s SAS host connectivity to multiple tiers of SAS/SATA disk storage enclosures; allow for up to 30 streams of HD video served out to multiple workstations; prevent false drive failures, eliminating wasted time replacing good drives; full stream counts are maintained during a drive failure.

716-691-1999;www.attotech.com

LOUDNESS QUALITY MONITOR

Linear Acoustic LQ-1000

Supports the new ITU-R BS.1770-2 recommendation for measuring loudness; OLED display groups critical loudness parameters, including three adjustable integrated loudness measures, loudness history, current peak level, maximum peak level and maximum loudness; adds as standard HD/SD-SDI I/O and manual gain-apply scaling function.

717-735-3611;www.linearacoustic.com

DIGITAL MIXING CONSOLE

Studer Vista 9

Features the company's Vistonics TF touch-screen interface that shows 10 channel strips, with rotary encoders and switches mounted directly onto the screen; during a live production, a FaderGlow feature lights up select faders on the console, in one of eight assignable colors, to give operators a quick and easy way to find desired channel groups; channel meters are able to show mono, right through to 7.1-channel signals, in the upper section of the screen, while the lower portion can show bus assignment or, for surround channels, an image of the surround composite.

818-895-3496;www.studer.ch

MEDIA WORKFLOW

Telestream Vantage LCS

Offers Agility 2G users a bridge to Vantage, making the capabilities of Vantage available within an Agility 2G-controlled environment; allows Agility 2G users to take advantage of Vantage transcoding, automated analysis and decision-making, automated QC, and visual workflow design.

530-470-1300;www.telestream.net

PORTABLE VIDEO RECORDERS

Sound Devices PIX 220/240

Connect to a camera over HDMI and record Apple ProRes 422 or optional Avid DNxHD Quicktime files directly to CompactFlash or removable 2.5in solid-state hard drives; low-noise, high-headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line-switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power; feature 5in, 800 × 480 LCD displays with side-panel rotary control and four front-panel buttons from quick access to setup options; PIX 240 features HD-SDI input, simultaneous HD-SDI and HDMI outputs, as well as a time code generator/reader with genlock output.

800-505-0625;www.sounddevices.com

TRANSMITTER/RECEIVER

Thinklogical SDI Xtreme 3G+

Designed for the transmission of 3G, HD and SD/HD-SDI signals with or without embedded audio and data; uses SFP duplex small-form-factor pluggable modules; offers broadcast-quality coax-to-fiber transmission from 3280ft up to 24mi via single- or multimode fiber optics; features advanced, integrated reclocking circuitry and equalized and redriven SDI loop through; transmitter options include dual channel, which provides two multiplexed (1.485Gb/s) signals transmitter and received over a single fiber.

203-647-8725;www.thinklogical.com

FIBRE CHANNEL STORAGE SYSTEM

Sonnet Fusion RX1600Fibre

16-drive RAID Fibre Channel storage system for multiple users; 3U rackmount system can be configured for 16TB, 32TB or 48TB; features a high-performance internal RAID controller with a high-speed, four-port 8Gb Fibre Channel interface that enables multiple users to connect and access data at the same time; delivers 30 streams of ProRes 422 HQ; maintains aggregate stream capacity for multiple simultaneous clients.

949-587-3500;www.sonnettech.com

3-D PRODUCTION SOFTWARE

Sony Creative Software Z Depth 2.0

Provides editors with automated depth value calculation of stereoscopic video; graphically displays the offset value in the preview window during recording and playback when preparing subtitles for 3-D Blu-ray Discs; provides additional support for Digital Cinema 3-D production, enabling editing professionals to create 3-D projects with advanced precision; displays a new visual queue in the preview window during recording of the disparity value being applied to the subtitle or menu event.

608-203-2300

www.sonycreativesoftware.com

AUDIO PROCESSORS

TC Electronic DB-4 MKII, DB-8 MKII

New versions feature EBU R128- and ATSC A/85-compliant LM6 loudness meters, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging, even without connection to a computer; for the DB-4 MKII, the LM6 meter is always available in addition to its two multichannel audio processors; feature two power supplies, double the fuses, double the mains inlets and double the fans for redundancy; can run presets from original DB-4 and DB-8 units; synchronous 48kHz sampling and 48-bit processing throughout, in combination with massive jitter rejection, ensures high audio resolution and perfect timing, even when long transmission lines are used to feed a processor.

+45 8742 7000;www.tcelectronic.com

MASTER CONTROL SWITCHER

Utah Scientific MC-4000

Integrated system for handling the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated or automation-assisted operating environments; offers built-in capabilities to handle all of the most commonly required on-air operations, including still and animated logo presentations, audio and video clip playback, and foolproof EAS message presentation; features new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities.

801-575-8801;www.utahscientific.com

VIDEO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Vizrt Viz Media Engine

Features a simple user interface and redesigned architecture with a rest-based API; provides a rich feature set for recording tapes and feeds, rough-cut editing for journalists and integration with third-party craft editing environments; can be expanded to multisite solutions; delivers transcoding to a variety of formats at the same time; tight integration enables users to repurpose existing TV graphics and easily fit them to any handheld device.

+47 5560 7320;www.vizrt.com

DIGITAL MIXING CARD

Yamaha Commercial Audio Dugan-MY16

Designed for Yamaha digital mixers and processors; enables control of live mics via real-time, voice-activated Dugan Speech System as a plug-in card for Yamaha mixers; provides up to 16 channels of automatic mic mixing per card at 48kHz and will run at 96kHz with eight channels; patched into input channels using the consoles' setup screens; channels can be partitioned into as many as three independent automixers; internal Web server provides full virtual remote-control panel over a local network.

714-522-9011;www.yamahaca.com

AUDIO MONITOR

Wohler MADI-8

Enables broadcasters to implement the Multiple Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows; can be connected in series within a 64-channel MADI stream to audibly monitor up to eight channels; the 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, channel presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

510-870-0810;www.wohler.com

FIBER NETWORK

Intelsat Video Fiber Network

A network built for broadcasters to provide full flexibility and options for both SD and HD transmission; ideal for unidirectional, long-haul intercity transport of sports, entertainment and news events; 100-percent fiber network uses latest MPEG-2 compression encoding with data rates ranging from 4Mb/s up to 80Mb/s; end-to-end signal is always first generation.

202-944-7515;www.intelsat.com

TRANSMITTER SERIES

Thomson Broadcast Elite 100 GreenPower

Aimed at broadcasters rolling out an initial digital deployment or extending coverage in combination with high-power Elite transmitters; use of the latest 50-V LDMOS transistor technology allows the transmitter to deliver outstanding power density and sharply reduced operational costs; available from 350W to 2000W; supports all digital standards, including DVB-T/H, DVB-T2, ISDB-Tb, ATSC, ATSC-M/H and FLO in the UHF frequency band; embedded Web server and SNMP agent enable full control and operation from remote locations.

413-998-1100;www.thomson-broadcast.com

SERVER

Rushworks StreamSource

Robust 1U server class computer uses solid-state hard drive technology; features a dual GigE interface, allowing users to separate their local networking and streaming domains for enhanced security and quality of service; supports both Windows Media and Flash file creation and management; features virtually no moving parts, protecting from traditional hard-drive failure and ensuring uninterrupted reliability.

888-894-7874;www.rushworks.tv

WAVEFORM MONITOR AND RASTERIZER

Tektronix WFM5200/WVR5200

WFM5200 waveform monitor and WVR5200 rasterizer can monitor up to four 3G-SDI signals simultaneously; color gamut monitoring features include Tektronix's Spearhead and Luma Qualified Vector displays for color correction and grading applications; feature closed captioning, subtitles, AFD decode/display and full ANC data support for quality-control applications; provide loudness and true peaks measurements per ITU-R BS.1770-1/1771, EBU R 128 and ATSC RP A/85 recommendations, as well as multirate color bar and pathological signal generation for basic installation and maintenance applications.

800-833-9200;www.tektronix.com

FIRMWARE UPDATE

Clear-Com Eclipse Digital Matrix System v5.2

Enhancements include the capability to show graphical audio levels in real time; comes with a preset factory configuration; finds matrices and panels connected to the frame via IP; new IP-based audio level monitor card, the LMC-64, enables the Production Maestro Pro to use the Clear-Vu Audio Metering; using two standard scaling options, Nordic and VU, users can monitor and adjust audio levels with the click of a mouse.

510-337-6600;www.clearcom.com

HD CAMERA

Sony HXC-D70

Features a 2/3in full HD Exmor 3 CMOS image sensor for high picture quality and high sensitivity; has a focus assist function and a range of parameters to easily adjust picture quality; selectable signal formats include: 1080i/59.94, 720p/59.94, 1080i/50 and 720p/50; has a variety of CCU interfaces; includes four SDI outputs and an HDMI monitor output.

201-930-1000;http://pro.sony.com

LED LIGHTS

Videssence See-Me Lite

Produce soft, comfortable, nonglaring lighting for personal image broadcasting via webcam; provide vertical illumination to faces without blinding the presenter; also provide a uniform spread of light and minimize the contrast between the light from the fixture and the computer screen; are supplied with a plug-in Class 2 driver for universal voltage (100V to 240V) that plugs into a standard AC outlet; each 4W LED fixture provides 3000K color temperature using the Sylvania HF2 Narrow Stick.

626-579-0943;www.videssence.tv

CLOUD-BASED VIDEO CONTRIBUTION SERVICE

Streambox Live Pro

Enhanced version of the Streambox Live gives users the ability to take advantage of uncapped bandwidth, full D1 resolution and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC); with emerging 4G cellular networks, the unit uses more available bandwidth on cellular networks to send professional-quality video; enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad-hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of journalists, including video journalists and stringers.

206-956-0544;www.streambox.com

CAMERA TROLLEY SYSTEM

Telemetrics TG3

Features a redesigned low-profile trolley and track, which minimizes space requirements; constructed of lightweight aluminum components and steel rods for bearing contact; trolley is a fixed platform with straight-track operation only; rigid design provides increased stability and can be mounted on the floor or ceiling; provides accurate preset positioning and repeatable motion; available with custom track lengths and cable management systems.

201-848-9818;www.telemetricsinc.com

AUDIO MIXER

Lawo mc2

Features the addition of loudness monitoring for each channel following EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 specifications, and based on ITU1770; metering is shown in the channel display and the GUI main display; a permanent display of the integrated measurements is provided within the GUI.

+49 7222 1002 0;www.lawo.de

FIBER-OPTIC SIGNAL TRANSPORT

Riedel Communications MediorNet

Fiber-based real-time signal transport system for uncompressed multichannel HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data; now available in new MADI and RockNet MediorNet cards, as well as the software-based Framestore feature for U.S. markets; combines signal transport, routing, signal processing and conversion into one integrated real-time network; includes signal routing, allowing users to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs by just a mouse click or by a router control system; each mainframe provides a router for 32 × 32 720p/1080i signals, 160 × 160 SD-SDI signals, 27,000 × 27,000 AES signals or any combination of these.

914-819-0495;www.riedel.net

SHARED-STORAGE SYSTEM

EditShare XStream v6.5

Features improved project sharing for FCP compatibility, simplified media space management, solid-state performance benchmarked at 2.6Gb/s, 10Gb bonding, support for Avid DS, the ability to define user groups, optimized support for DPX, full OS X and Windows 7 compatibility and a new streamlined user interface.

617-782-0479;www.editshare.com

TECHNICAL FURNITURE SYSTEM

TBC Consoles IntelliTrac

Front and rear device tracks allow unlimited lateral positioning of critical monitors; rack bay turrets may be easily upgraded or relocated, allowing quick, user-friendly modifications; full range of articulating arms for distance, height and tilt control may be used for mounting flat-panel monitors, speakers, phones and task lighting.

631-293-4068;www.tbcconsoles.com

AUDIO ROUTER

STAGETEC NEXUS

Functions as an audio network, a router and an I/O matrix; offers audio format conversion, A/D and D/A converter systems, audio processing, data forwarding, routing interfaces, multichannel metering, power amplifier control and intercom; optical interconnections carry all audio and control data in a digital format; graphical control software application allows any input to be routed to the desired outputs.

888-782-4391;www.usa.stagetec.com

VIDEO TRANSPORT PLATFORM

NEVION Ventura VS901

Ventura VS901 JPEG 2000 compression series now compresses 3G as well as HD-SDI/SD-SDI with no blocking, tiling or motion dependence; designed to meet the demands of interactive, live event or any delay-sensitive applications, guaranteeing quality with minimal degradation through multiple encode/decode cycles; new module features 1.5G mathematically lossless compression, with compression ratios as lows as 5:3.

805-247-8560;www.nevion.com

NETWORK MEDIA PROCESSOR

Envivio Halo

Distributed content packaging and delivery solution encrypts, packages and distributes video streams for TV everywhere services; supports Smooth Streaming and HTTP Live streaming; can process up to 50 live multirate channels in Genesis format; interfaces to leading DRM vendors; can be installed centrally or distributed in the network.

650-243-2700;www.envivio.com

AUDIO MONITORING HARDWARE

TSL PAM2i-C

Uses the features of the PAM2-3G16 but with the addition of external screen monitoring capability and IT network integration; enables users to export bargraph, data and loudness screen views from a PAM2 platform to a user-supplied external video monitor; visual feedback is provided at a glance directly in the user's eye line.

+44 1628 676 200;www.tsl.co.uk

ETV/EBIF APPLICATION

S&T (Strategy & Technology) TSProcessor

Provides ETV/EBIF application monitoring and management for broadcasters and cable headends; reads transport streams that contain ETV applications; offers detailed analysis of ETV events and content; provides for the definition of rules to drop, modify or replace applications to protect local multiplex bit-rate allocations.

+44 207 183 1500;www.s-and-t.com