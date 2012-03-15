MultiDyne to unveil new fiber-optic camera accessories at NAB

MultiDyne, a provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport systems for broadcast and pro A/V applications, announced that it will now offer advanced, high-end digital video camera accessories based on innovation provided by Inflexion Design, a new co-venture that combines the strengths of three industry veterans, Frank Jachetta, Eugene Baker and Carlos Acosta.

MultiDyne will showcase the new products from this union for the first time at the 2012 NAB Show. The offerings will be sold worldwide through the company's global distribution network.

Inflexion Design's foundation draws from the leading-edge design skills of Eugene Baker, previously co-founder and CTO of Telecast, combined with Solid Camera co-founder Carlos Acosta's real-world, on-set expertise in digital cinema and industrial design and the vision of MultiDyne president and fiber-optic pioneer Frank Jachetta. The union will allow MultiDyne to provide camera operators with innovative new systems that are elegant in design while offering improved workflow and operational ease of use. The new high-performance, fiber-optic-based camera accessories are designed to appeal to a wide range of applications — from broadcast television stations to stereoscopic 3-D cinematographers.