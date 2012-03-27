MultiDyne to Introduce Fiber-Optic Camera Accessories at the 2012 NAB Show

Eugene Baker

At this year’s NAB Show, MultiDyne will introduce high-performance, fiber-optic-based camera accessories based on innovative technology enabled by an alliance with Inflexion Design, a new co-venture that combines the strengths of three industry veterans, Frank Jachetta, Eugene Baker, and Carlos Acosta.



These new camera accessories provide improved workflow, functionality, and operational ease of use to demanding applications ranging from broadcast television stations to 3D cinematographers.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.MultiDyne will be at booth C10421.