MultiDyne Introduces KVM-1000 Transport System

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y.: MultiDyne announced the KVM-1000, a compact device for transporting DVI/HDMI and USB over two multimode fibers. Building on the company’s original KVM-6000, the new KVM-1000 multimode system is optimized to increase the transmission distance of high-resolution HDMI and DVI video and computer graphics up to 1 km.



The KVM-1000 is designed to transport computer graphics while extending computer control via USB. With the addition of audio transport via the HDMI stream, the KVM-1000 enables remote access to all the functionalities of a computer’s desktop. Enhanced USB 2.0 transport capabilities enable additional peripherals such as printers, scanners and webcams. Users can monitor and control the KVM-1000 as well as perform firmware updates. These functions can be accessed easily via a USB connector on the front panel of the system.



One of the most robust features of the KVM-1000 is its ability to be routed via MultiDyne’s EOS-4000 Series of optical patch bays. The EOS-4000 supports all signals, providing users with a fresh new optical budget and increased operating distance at the patch.



