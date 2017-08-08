MultiDyne Integrates Dante Audio Over IP into openGear Systems

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions has added Audinate’s Dante Audio over IP networking into its range of openGear systems for modular, high-density fiber transport and signal conversion.

Bulldog

With this integration, MultiDyne users can use Dante across fiber networks, allowing users to convert XLR audio, line-level audio, intercom and more to Dante and vice versa at the inputs and outputs of MultiDyne hardware.

Among the MultiDyne products that will benefit from this are the Bulldog field fiber transport system and the FiberNet optical network control system. For the Bulldog, the Dante-enabled openGear technology brings more channel capacity and functionality for field-based fiber transport to a studio or mobile production truck. Within FiberNet, the technology eliminates interface equipment that was traditionally required to bring audio onto the fiber network.

The interoperability between Dante software and MultiDyne hardware is assisted by the openGear 8x8 module. This module supports an 8x8 architecture but can be scaled to allow users to create a matrix within MultiDyne hardware to support multichannel capacities up to 64x64.