MultiDyne expands into RF signal transport with new fiber link

MultiDyne has developed a new satellite fiber-optic link that allows users to reliably connect satellite dishes with distant control rooms, network operation centers or broadcast headend facilities.

The SatLink SL-2150 offers an alternative to coaxial cabling in teleport earth stations, as well as very low carrier-to-noise ratio and linear performance.

It provides ultra wide dynamic range so that auto gain control is not required to cope with changing signal intensity caused by meteorological conditions. The SatLink SL-2150 also offers a range of options to address a variety of installations, such as 75 ohm or 50 ohms impedance with either BNC or F connectors. The standard link utilizes a high-performance DFB laser, but for less demanding short-haul applications, a lower cost FP laser option is available.

The new Satellite Fiber Optic Link is a stand-alone unit that can also be rack mounted on the 1RU MultiDyne RMT triple rack-mount panel. It is available with ST, LC or FC optical connectors and includes a 5V DC power supply.