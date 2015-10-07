MultiDyne Adds Sync and Ethernet Features to HD-3500

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne has announced a pair of new optional features for its HD-3500 series mutli-rate serial digital video fiber-optic transceivers. The new Gigabit Ethernet and Sync features help convert and distribute the signals used to remotely control PTZ cameras from a distance and to accurately synchronize multiple cameras during live productions.

HD-3500

With the Gigabit Ethernet option users can control pan tilt and zoom cameras for up to two miles over a single-mode fiber-optic cable. It also aids streaming video applications and the fast transport of signals over a local area network.

The Sync feature is designed for genlocking multiple cameras and having them work in synchronization. When used with analog video, Sync can also be used for Teleprompter.

MultiDyne develops signal conversion and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast industry.