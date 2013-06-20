MRTV Myanmar selects Grass Valley systems for mobile HD production

MRTV Myanmar, Myanmar’s national broadcaster, has purchased several Grass Valley systems to broadcast live HD coverage of the 2013 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which will be held in three cities across Myanmar during December 2013. Grass Valley designed and delivered two turnkey flight packs and a complete outdoor broadcast (OB) van to enable MRTV to deliver first-class coverage of the games from multiple cities, marking the first ever HD live coverage in Myanmar.

Included in MRTV’s systems purchase are a range of Grass Valley systems including 18 units of LDX Première software-upgradable cameras and XCU eXchangeable Control Unit base stations — which will allow the broadcaster to easily move camera chains between systems, providing a highly mobile and cost-efficient scalable system for live production. MRTV has also selected Grass Valley’s Kayak production switcher, Concerto routers, four K2 Dyno Replay Systems and various other live production systems. Grass Valley provided the complete design, on-site support, turnkey integration and user training.