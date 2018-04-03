MRMC, ChyronHego Team-up on Sports-Tracking Systems

LONDON—Mark Roberts Motion Control, a Nikon subsidiary and supplier of robotic camera systems and ChyronHego have partnered to develop automated, robotic camera-based player and ball tracking systems for sports.

The partnership brings together key technologies, including ChyronHego’s TRACAB optical sports tracking system, which identifies and follows players as they move, while providing live game-play metrics. Also key is MRMC’s new Polycam System for synchronized movement of multiple robotic cameras, and new Robotic Pod camera system that captures video and stills of game action from multiple angles around the field.

“ChyronHego’s graphics solutions and installed tracking systems expand the possibilities for our automated remote camera systems,” said MRMC CEO Assaff Rawner. The Robotic Pod incorporates a Nikon D5 Digital SLR camera that captures high-quality imagery, even in challenging lighting conditions, as well as live color-control technology for matching the color output of multiple cameras.

MRMC can capitalize on ChyronHego’s broad sports industry connections to market their new products, and ChyronHego can sell and distribute MRMC’s automated solutions to its own customer base. Initially, distribution will be through Nikon Inc. (USA), Nikon France S.A.S. (France), and Nikon GmbH (Germany), while MRMC will handle UK distribution directly.

TRACAB camera-based player and ball tracking systems are now installed at over 300 stadiums and “capture live tracking data for over 4,500 games every year,” said Sören Kjellin, CTO, ChyronHego. “[This] partnership is the latest example of how data-driven, innovative solutions are accelerating professional sports teams, leagues, and broadcasters around the world.”