MPEGIF Master Class to Present ‘Getting Ahead of the Game’ at NAB



The MPEG Industry Forum, an advocacy group for standard’s based digital television technologies is presenting its latest MPEGIF Master Class titled, “Getting Ahead of the Game” at the 2011 NAB Show. This most recent edition of the Master Class series will bring together industry experts and leaders engaged in next generation digital television, multimedia and video entertainment. The event will be held on Monday, April 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The 2011 Master Class at NAB is focused around two areas, Will Broadband be the delivery mechanism of future television, and what makes commercial sense in the future.



“The advent of the connected TV has meant that Web delivered video is now in reach of everyone,” said David Price, vice president of MPEGIF and vice president at Harmonic Inc. “Cable, satellite and telco TV operators are having to expand their offering beyond their walled garden and by embracing Over The Top television are now able to offer a ‘walled farm’ to provide a massive array of unicast content delivered over the Internet directly to the TV.”



The MPEGIF will bring technologists and leading executives from operators and content owners from around the world to discuss these new opportunities and to share their experience and perspectives.



