Motorola Mobility brings XOOM 2 Media Edition to Poland

Motorola Mobility recently announced that it would soon be introducing the XOOM 2 and XOOM 2 Media Edition tablets to the Polish market. Both tablets are expected to be available by the end of March 2012.

Both tablets feature an Android 3.2 dual-core 1.2 GHz processor, Gorilla Glass displays with splashguard coatings and the new MotoCast app that lets users stream all their music, photos, videos and documents between their computer and tablet without any media tools, apps or cords.

The Motorola XOOM 2 is lighter than the XOOM, and has a brighter display. It is also loaded with Business Ready2 features such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) support and data encryption, as well as the MOTOPRINT wireless printing feature.

The XOOM 2 Media Edition features an 8.2in display and a 178-degree viewing angle, as well as a 20 percent improvement in graphics performance over the XOOM for smoother gaming. It also features adaptive virtual surround sound with booming bass, multi-tasking capabilities, and a pre-loaded custom remote control app that allows the tablet to be a universal remote control for home entertainment equipment.