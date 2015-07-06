Motive Develops Mobile PVR for ATSC

LONDON – Motive Television PLC has announced that is has developed the Mobile Personal Video Recorder for ATSC. Based on proprietary Motive software, Mobile PVR has the ability to time shift over-the-air programs seen on tablets and mobile devices, and works with the TabletTV app and TPOD.

TabletTV features the One-Touch Recording feature, which permits pausing, playing and recording current programs, but Mobile PVR now allows users to schedule recordings up to seven days in advance and then watch them at their convenience.

Mobile PVR will be introduced as a BETA version in July to existing users of TabletTV. It will become available to the general public in September.

Motive Television is a provider of technology for the broadcast and pay TV industry that is based in the U.K.