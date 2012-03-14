Motama to highlight server product needed for live OTT streaming at IP&TV World

At IP&TV World Forum in London, March 20-22, 2012, Motama will present a complete set of IPTV server products required for building a streamlined and cost-effective backbone for live OTT streaming.

TVCaster is a turnkey integrated DVB receiver, descrambler, re-multiplexer and IP streaming server. It is available for DVB-S/S2, DVB-C, DVB-T and DVB-ASI.

CodecCaster offers real-time transcoding for IPTV streams in MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format. The servers can be used for all kinds of transcoding and transrating operations. From each incoming stream, a number of outgoing and fully aligned streams can be generated.

RelayCaster server appliances offer a turnkey solution that enables optimized transmission of IPTV streams. By using the RelayCaster Streaming Protocol (RSP), reliability and data rates of streaming live content along lossy long-distance links, such as the public Internet, can be greatly improved.