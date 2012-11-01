Morris Networks phases out satellite trucks for cellular uplinks

Dejero, creator of the LIVE+ bonded wireless uplink systems, announces that Morris Networks will be phasing out satellite trucks and deploying the Dejero LIVE+ Platform of cellular newsgathering products across its television stations.

Morris owns and operates television stations in Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina. The group’s stations include affiliates of CBS, NBC, ABC, CW, Fox and My Network. Morris is implementing the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and Mobile App to provide enhanced live news and event coverage in each of its markets.

Dejero’s LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter enables broadcasters to transmit high-quality live HD or SD video with very low latency through multiple bonded LTE/4G/3G/Wi-Fi connections, at a fraction of the cost and complexity of satellite or microwave trucks. Easy to operate, and with start-up time of less than 30 seconds, this wireless live video transmission device packs broadcast performance into a small, weather-resistant, ruggedized briefcase. Dejero’s LIVE+ Mobile App can transmit live video using both the front and back cameras of the iPhone or iPad during a single broadcast, enabling a reporter to create a complete breaking news story without the need for a camera operator or extra equipment.