MobiTV and Amlogic Team Up for HDMI Dongle Solution

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—MobiTV announced its strategic collaboration with Amlogic to provide the chipset for MobiTV’s streaming stick technology. The Amlogic chipset will be the foundation of the white-labeled multiscreen service.



Secure delivery of content is essential to services powered by MobiTV’s Connected Media Platform. MobiTV says this integration with Amlogic's AML8726-MX system on chip chipset enables a secure, multiscreen experience for viewers. The AML8726-MX includes full 1080p high-definition video capabilities. The device will allow customers to leverage existing networks and multi-service product bundles for immediate in-home deployment—without significant asset or operational investment, MobiTV says