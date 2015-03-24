Mobile TV Group Picks Lynx Technik Yellobrik Fiber for Outside Broadcasting

WEITERSTADT, GERMANY – Mobile TV Group, through its Colorado Studios systems integration division, has purchased two yellobrik CWDM fiber systems from the Germany-based modular interface provider Lynx Technik AG for its high definition production trucks. MTVG will use the system in its 36HDX and 37HDX mobile production trucks for live sports and entertainment events all across the U.S.

LYNX Technik yellobrik CWDM fibers

Lynx Technik’s yellobrik CWDM fiber system will allow MTVG to combine two trucks into one integrated unit and transmit and receive up to 56 HD-SDI signals. Yellobrik provides the full 18 wavelengths of CWDM coverage and supports all wavelengths from 1270nm and 1610nm. Yellobriks also offers passive optical multiplexing, which lessens the possibility of transmission failure.

MTVG and Colorado Studios will utilize the yellobrik fiber system for coverage of NBA, NHL and MLB teams on Fox Sports, Root Sports, Altitude and Comcast Sports Network broadcasts.