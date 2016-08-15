Mobile TV Group Adds 13 Fujinon Lenses

WAYNE, N.J.— Denver-based firm Mobile TV Group has added two UA107x8.4 4K UHD lenses onto its 39 Flex 4K mobile unit, and 13 Fujinon HD lenses to its newest 40HDX HD production truck, set to launch late next month. This recent selection marks the first delivery in the U.S. of the UA107x lens, introduced this past April at the NAB show in Las Vegas, and follows a purchase of 12 Fujinon lenses in the spring.



The new 40HDX is outfitted with three XA99x8.4 BESM-T ultra-wide field production lenses, six XA77x9.5BESM telephoto field lenses, two ZA17x7.6BERD telephoto lenses with 2X extender, and two HA18x5.5BERD wide-angle zoom lenses with 2X extender. Lenses on 40HDX are matched with Grass Valley LDX cameras.



While 39 Flex was built for 4K production, 40HDX is an addition to MTVG’s more traditional HD fleet and is equipped with four Super Slo-mo cameras and replay, said Philip Garvin, general manager of MTVG and Colorado Studios: “Our clients expect us to provide new mobile units on a regular basis, allowing us to retire older trucks. The decision to add Fujinon lenses to 40HDX was based on our excellent experience with the Fujinon lenses on 39 Flex.”



40HDX’s primary assignment will be to serve Fox Sports Florida in its game-day coverage of the Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Orlando Magic.



39 Flex has been on the road since its launch last March covering a wide variety of live events, including: several golf tournaments such as the Masters, the PGA Championships, major concerts, beach volleyball championships, and much more. The 39 Flex, with the UA107x lens, is covering the 2016 PGA Championship, starting July 28th at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, NJ.





