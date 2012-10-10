Mirifice unveils MiriMON Cloud real-time monitoring

Mirifice’s new MiriMON Cloud delivers real-time monitoring, including quality of experience (QoE) and customer insight as Software as a Service (SaaS) for digital TV, IPTV and streaming media providers.

MiriMON Cloud offers all of the real-time monitoring features of the standard MiriMON product but with the additional benefits of a cloud deployment, such as subscription-based pricing, making it available to operators of all types and sizes.

MiriMON Cloud helps operators make significant improvements to the quality of their delivered services, improving customer loyalty and increasing the rate of new customer acquisition.

Proactive notification and trend analytics significantly reduce the cost of service outages, and eliminate unnecessary truck rolls. Advanced content consumption analytics are also provided, helping operators to optimize advertising revenues and to renegotiate their content distribution rights.