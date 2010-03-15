Miranda to highlight Automatic Loudness Control

Miranda will highlight its Automatic Loudness Control solution at the 2010 NAB Show. The solution prevents excessive jumps in program-to-program and channel-to-channel loudness levels. Available for multiple Densité interfaces, it’s designed to address all typical loudness problems, including audio level changes between programs and commercials, without adversely impacting the program content.

Miranda offers three distinct Automatic Loudness Control solutions: ALC with Linear Acoustic AEROMAX processing; ALC with Junger Level Magic processing; and ALC with Miranda’s low-cost, high-performance wide-band audio processing. In each case, operation can be based on either ‘set-and-forget’ or actively managed processing modes, with playout automation driving a bypass mode or different profiles.

See Miranda at the 2010 NAB Show at Booth N2515.