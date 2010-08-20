Miranda Technologies to show Kaleido-Modular support for cascading images

Miranda Technologies will highlight a new cascading feature for its Kaleido-Modular multiviewer at IBC2010, Sept. 10-14 in Amsterdam.

The new feature allows the system to provide monitoring with up to 24 pictures per monitor. The design lets users configure individual monitors with four, eight, 16 or 24 video windows.

Designed around small building blocks with eight video inputs and dual monitor outputs, the Kaleido-Modular multiviewer offers easy maintenance and resilience due to its small failure block.

Kaleido-Modular has a delay of less than half a frame, offers silent operation and produces high-quality images. It also can be used for monitoring stereoscopic 3-D, including dual 1.5Gb/s and dual 3Gb/s signals. This mix of capabilities makes it well suited for even the most demanding production monitoring environments.

See Miranda Technologies at IBC Stand 8.B80.