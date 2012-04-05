Miranda tackles loudness at NAB

Miranda Technologies announced the launch of its end-to-end loudness monitoring, logging and correction systems for both automatic, real-time processing during playout and file-based preprocessing prior to air.

Three new loudness-related advancements will be unveiled at NAB 2012.

First is the introduction of segment-aware loudness monitoring and logging to the Kaleido series multiviewers and the real-time loudness correction processors. Using Miranda's iControl system, broadcasters can now accurately log the average loudness per segment, enabling easy creation of detailed reports at a later date, thus enabling them to address loudness control regulations around the world, including the Calm Act in the U.S.

Secondly, because the abundance of content, including most commercials, is now file-based, broadcasters can now monitor and correct content prior to playout, using Miranda's Enterprise Suite. This file-based processing provides effective loudness correction while maintaining the full dynamic range of the original content.

Finally, Miranda is introducing Intelligent Automatic Loudness Correction, which enables broadcasters to avoid audio quality problems associated with the unnecessary processing of content that has already been through loudness correction. Through tight integration between Miranda's file-based and real-time loudness correction solutions, customers can automatically turn on and off loudness correction. For example, if a commercial has already been processed using file-based loudness correction, Miranda's real-time processor will instantly detect that this content was already corrected and will turn off the automatic loudness correction. Intelligent Automatic Loudness Correction ensures that content will never be double processed, maximizing the audio quality of the client's programming.

Miranda is exhibiting at NAB 2012, Booth N2512.