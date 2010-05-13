Miranda rolls out array of 3-D stereoscopic products

Miranda Technologies introduced multiple new stereoscopic 3-D products to simplify the launch of 3-D TV channels at the 2010 NAB Show.

The Densité 3DX-3901 signal processor offers high-quality conversion of multiple 3-D formats, including dual 1.5Gb/s, single 1.5Gb/s, dual 3Gb/s and single 3Gb/s, with side-by-side encoding and SENSIO side-by-side encoding. Monitoring functions include anaglyph, difference-disparity and left- or right-eye display. The signal processor will ship in time for the 2010 World Cup soccer tournament, which will be broadcast in 3-D.

The new stereoscopic 3-D option for the Imagestore 750 channel-branding processor provides four stereoscopic 3-D branding layers with single 1.5Gb/s signals and two stereoscopic 3-D branding layers with dual 1.5Gb/s, using internally stored 3-D graphics or single/dual fill and key inputs.

All Kaleido multiviewers, including the Kaleido-X (96 x 8), Kaleido-X16 (16 x 2) and the entry-level Kaleido-Modular (8 x 2), can provide monitoring of stereoscopic 3-D signals with support for dual 1.5Gb/s and single 3Gb/s signals.