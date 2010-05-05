Miranda Kaleido-Solo simplifies loudness, dialnorm monitoring
Miranda’s new Kaleido-Solo simplifies monitoring of 1080p, HD and SD programs and their associated loudness and dialnorm properties. The viewer converts 3Gb/s, HD and SD-SDI, with embedded audio, to DVI and HDMI for display on an inexpensive LCD screen. In addition to providing the high-quality scaling necessary for display in professional applications, Kaleido-Solo provides continuous loudness measurement and overlays a histogram of the loudness and dialnorm on top of the program video. Unlike traditional loudness metering solutions, the histogram conveys the progression of loudness and dialnorm over a user-defined period of time.
In addition to performing the 3Gb/s/HD/SD to HDMI or DVI conversion and displaying the audio loudness and dialnorm histogram, Kaleido-Solo provides overlays of key audio and video parameters, including aspect ratio markers, AFD codes, time code and peak meters.
